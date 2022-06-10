Watch now: Bloomington airport plans runway study, surface improvements

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport will use this year’s round of Airport Improvement Program funding to proceed on plans from its 20-year master plan.
The Federal Aviation Administration released the full list of recipients on Tuesday. The total funding comes to $518 million across 416 grants. So far in the fiscal year, the FFA has granted around one-third of the $3.2 billion in total funding it has available to disperse, it said in the announcement.
Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released a statement on Wednesday applauding the funding.
“I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding that will help ensure these airports can improve their infrastructure, create good-paying local jobs and make our aviation system safer and more reliable,” Duckworth said in the press release.
Four other Illinois airports are also receiving funds, including more than $7 million that will go toward the Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield. The Moline, Belleville and Decatur airports also will receive funds.
“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go. We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the FAA press release.
In Bloomington, the money will more specifically go toward a design study for the airport's smaller runway, called 11/29, and toward construction for an apron and taxiway for general aviation, said CIRA Executive Director Carl Olson. General aviation refers to small recreational aircraft.
Both of the projects are part of the airport’s 20-year master plan, which has to be approved by the state and the FAA, Olson said.
“That becomes our playbook for projects going forward,” he said.
The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program is funded from the Airport and Airway Trust, which is supported by taxes on airline tickets, not from the property taxes that CIRA collects, Olson said. The federal funding will cover 90% of the projects, with CIRA covering the rest.
AIP is one of the ongoing funding opportunities CIRA has, and uses, Olson said. If there are projects the airport thinks it could use the funding for, it applies for the grant almost every year, he said.
Olson does not anticipate any construction starting this year. However, the $21.5 million construction of a new State Farm hangar, which is being paid for by the insurance company, is underway.
In December, CIRA learned it would receive $3.3 million from the Rebuild Illinois state program and $2 million from the FAA’s Airport Infrastructure Grant program. Some of those funds are also being used for airfield improvements like aprons and runway work. The Rebuild Illinois funds will help with improvements to the airport’s main entrance and public driveway.
Olson noted that some of the government funding that has come CIRA’s way over the past 18 months has included one-time funding related to COVID stimulus packages.
With 90 lane miles of pavement, the equivalent of 22.5 miles of four-lane highway, there is always plenty of work to do for surfaces at CIRA, Olson said.
“The maintenance and upkeep of airfield surfaces is an ongoing process,” he said.
CIRA is in a strong and vibrant community, Olson said. That can help funding, which is in part based on the number of departing passengers.
"The airport is a reflection of that vibrancy," he said.
