Watch now: Bloomington adopts 2021 tax levy

BLOOMINGTON — A $22.8 million Bloomington Public Library expansion is inching forward after the city council adopted the 2021 tax levy and property tax rate increase.

The increase brings the rate to .3040% compared to the prior year's rate of .26317%. The library plans to use to help fund the project, which has been in the works for nearly two decades.

"Repeatedly over the last weeks and months its seems like this has been posed as an either-or kind of split, and I think that's an unnecessary dualism to say that either we spend the money on the library, or we spend the money on roads and sewers," said Ward 7 Alderwoman Mollie Ward. "Frankly we have a duty to not only invest in physical infrastructure — and we do have a duty to invest in that — but we also have a duty to invest in intellectual infrastructure."

The city council in a 6-3 vote approved adopting the Bloomington Public Library 2021 tax levy. Council members Sheila Montney, Ward 3, Nick Becker, Ward 5, and Donna Boelen, Ward 2, voted 'no' to adopting the levy with the proposed tax rate increase.

In the last few weeks residents and some council members have criticized the Library expansion project, particularly its use of a tax rate increase to help fund the upgrade.

The city and public library have a combined property tax rate that is calculated by dividing the tax levy by the total equalized assessed value, which will not be available until Jan. 1.

The combined tax levy is $26,788,169 for a rate of 1.3878%.

With the tax rate increase, the owner of an average $100,000 home would see a tax increase of $14, Finance Director Scott Rathbun said Monday night.

The city and library are also in the process of drafting an intergovernmental agreement that would allow the city to issue up to $15 million in general obligation bonds to help fund the library expansion project.

The property tax rate increase would allow the library to make an annual $850,000 debt service payment over the next 20 years.

Last week, the library announced it has received a $5.8 million grant from the state Public Library Construction Act Grant for the project. The funding is contingent on the BPL receiving more than $15 million in matching funds by the end of the state's fiscal year.

The library was built in 1976 and last renovated in 2006 for accessibility improvements. Since then, the city's population has grown and visitor's needs have changed.

Included in the project is a permanent drive-up window, three large meeting spaces, two large rooms for children's programming, a computer lab, a hands-on STEAM "maker" lab, two recording/podcast studios, and additional study spaces.

Proclamations

The city honored former community leader and retired Bloomington deputy city manager Barb Adkins, naming the Government Center's City Administration Conference room after her.

A bench in her memory will also be dedicated this weekend at the McLean County Museum of History plaza, and Illinois State University is creating a Barbara J. Adkins memorial Scholarship for criminal justice.

The Illinois Prairie Community Foundation is gathering donations for the scholarship, which needs $5,000 to initiate. It will eventually have a $25,000 endowment.

Adkins died Nov. 7, 2020. She served the city for 32 years, starting first as a part-time police dispatcher. She became the community relations coordinator in 1993, community affairs specialist in 200 and deputy city manager in 2006.

During her time with the city, she helped organize the first "Not In Our Town" march.

In addition to the proclamation, the city recognized the Grand Cafe's 100 year anniversary. The restaurant, 2205 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, started in 1921 and was the Twin City's only Chinese restaurant for several years.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

