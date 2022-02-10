Watch now: Bell appointed to McLean County Board

BLOOMINGTON – A 64-year-old U.S. military veteran and former Normal police employee was appointed to the McLean County Board Thursday night.

Beverly Bell, a Democrat, becomes the only Black county board member and will fill the district 6 vacancy through at least the next nine months until the 2022 election.

She replaces Laurie Wollrab, who resigned from the board Dec. 31 after serving from 2008 to 2014 and again from 2016 through 2021.

District 6 covers a large portion of central Normal, including the ISU campus and part of uptown.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre recommended Bell to fill the role at Thursday’s county board meeting. The board unanimously voted to accept his recommendation.

Bell has said that mental health issues, particularly in the county jail, and the safety of ISU students has topped some the initiatives she would like to focus on.

“There’s a lot of issues. We’re going to have to learn how to regroup and get along with each other because the body was not meant to live under stress for long periods of time, and so we need to get back to good mental health, relaxation, get back to being normal," Bell told The Pantagraph.

McIntyre said Bell's experience in government and her familiarity with the community stood out.

“Ms. Bell has been a long-time member of this community. She has been very invested in this community," McIntyre told The Pantagraph. "She has been a leader. She has a military background, as well. She understands, I think, the operations of a legislative system like this board is and so I think most of the members here agreed.”

Derek Lough, a 35-year-old doctoral student at Illinois State University was the other candidate for the district 6 seat.

Bell spent 22 years serving in Germany with her husband for the Department of Defense. She worked 25 years at the Normal Police Department, with the majority of that time as a police service representative at the front desk.

Bell also served about seven years on the Bloomington Planning Commission under Mayor Judy Markowitz.

The McLean County Board has all 20 members for the first time this year, however, it drops back to 19 members Friday when Benjamin Webb resigns from district 4.

Webb is resigning because he is moving outside the district 4 boundaries, but he noted in his resignation letter to the board chairman and county administrator that he looks “forward to the opportunity to serve the county in an official capacity in the future.”

There will be at least two openings on the board in the November election, as Republican member Josh Barnett recently said he will not seek re-election to district 10 and Democratic member Sharon Chung is leaving the board’s district 7 for a run at the 91st Illinois House district.

The district 4 replacement also must be of the same political affiliation as Webb, who is a Democrat.

Applications for the district 4 seat are due at noon March 3. Executive committee members will interview candidates at its March 7 meeting and a replacement is expected to be appointed during the March 10 county board meeting.

McIntyre also announced at the end of Thursday's meeting a few special meetings scheduled for next to address bids for the county's insurance.

The finance committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and the executive committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. that day. The full county board will convene immediately following the executive committee meeting.

In other business Thursday, the McLean County Board approved:

A nearly $7.9 million contract with Bloomington-based Rowe Construction to fully reconstruct County Highway 23 between the Turkey Creek bridge in Lexington and U.S. Route 24 near Chenoa. The project will be paid through the Rebuild Illinois program funds, Truck Access Route program funds, Motor Fuel Tax funds and McLean County Highway funds.

A resolution reclassifying a deputy county clerk position to program administrator to “provide additional coverage and flexibility to meet the demands within the department” due to an “additional workload due to changes in election and vote by mail processes.” The job includes hiring and training election judges, coordinating vote-by-mail teams and other election-related assignments.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.