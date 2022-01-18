Watch now: Barnett not seeking re-election to McLean County Board

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County Board member Josh Barnett said Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to the board in the 2022 election.

The Republican has represented McLean County District 10 since 2016. The district covers a large portion of east Bloomington, including part of the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

“It has been an honor of my lifetime to represent the people of Bloomington on the McLean County Board, but I have decided now is the right time to step down and explore other opportunities,” Barnett said in a statement. “While this chapter of my life is closing, we are far from the end of my public service story. There are many ways one can serve their community and I look forward to being involved and working collaboratively with others to make Bloomington-Normal an even better place to live, work and play.”

Barnett’s announcement comes five days after William C. Holditch, a business professor at Lincoln College, announced his bid for the District 10 seat.

Holditch, also an emergency medical technician for LeRoy Ambulance, described himself as a “fiscal conservative and small government Republican.”

Barnett currently heads the McLean County Board’s Property Committee and Legislative Committee, and he is a member of the Executive, Finance and Rules committees.

The current board member listed several initiatives he is proud of supporting or leading during his time on the board, including “Preserving fair and equitable presentation for county residents by speaking out publicly against his own party’s efforts to gerrymander the board’s redistricting process behind closed doors.”

Barnett’s term will end in December when newly elected members will be sworn in.

District 10's other current member is Chuck Erickson, a Republican.

The McLean County Board currently has one vacant seat in District 6 after former member Laurie Wollrab resigned. That district covers the Illinois State University campus and uptown Normal.

Applications for the District 6 seat are due Feb. 3. The District 6 seat is expected to be filled by Feb. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

