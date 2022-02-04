 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking top story

Watch now: ACLU wants Bloomington to delay license plate camera contract

  • 0

A proposal from the Bloomington Police Department raises some questions about how data might be used from license plate readers.

BLOOMINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is urging Bloomington to hold off purchasing automatic license plate readers and to get more input from residents.

"There should be no hurry on this decision if the City of Bloomington is truly open to transparency and consideration of residents' feedback," Carol Koos, president of ACLU Central Illinois chapter, said in a statement on Friday.

After several residents spoke out against the technology, citing privacy concerns, the Bloomington City Council in mid-January tabled a two-year contract with Atlanta, Georgia-based Flock Safety to purchase and install 10 ALPR cameras.

At the time, the council intended to make a decision on the $59,000 contract with the company after a Public Safety and Community Relations Board meeting.

The PSCR board meeting was cancelled Thursday due to a winter storm that blanketed Bloomington-Normal in around 12 inches of snow. The meeting is set to be rescheduled.

011622-blm-loc-3cameras

The Bloomington Police Department already uses surveillance cameras like this one mounted on a utility pole at West Market Street and Morris Avenue. A proposal from the police department to the Bloomington Communications Commission seeks to place license plate readers at the intersection and others across the city in an effort to combat violent crime.

If approved, 10 automatic license plate readers would be installed in areas that Bloomington police identified as having high rates of violent crime in 2021. Proposed locations are:

  • West Market Street and Morris Avenue
  • Clearwater Avenue and Hershey Road
  • Prospect Road and Empire Drive
  • North Hinshaw Avenue and West Market Street
  • Oakland Avenue and Four Seasons Road
  • Eldorado Road and Arcadia Drive
  • South Main Street and the Interstate 55 interchange
  • North Main Street and North East Street
  • North Center Street and Graham Street
  • West Washington Street and North Morris Avenue

The Bloomington City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday. Meetings can be livestreamed through the city's YouTube page. Some city staff and up to 10 members of the public are able to attend in person.

People can provide emailed public comment for city council meetings by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Those wanting to speak in-person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least 5 minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bloomington-Normal college campuses to reopen Friday

Bloomington-Normal college campuses to reopen Friday

After two days being closed due to the weather, Illinois State University and Heartland Community College plan to reopen Friday, including for in-person classes. Meanwhile, many area K-12 districts have opted for snow days or remote learning on Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antarctic fuel-eating microbes could tackle pollution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News