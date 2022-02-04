Watch now: ACLU wants Bloomington to delay license plate camera contract

BLOOMINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is urging Bloomington to hold off purchasing automatic license plate readers and to get more input from residents.

"There should be no hurry on this decision if the City of Bloomington is truly open to transparency and consideration of residents' feedback," Carol Koos, president of ACLU Central Illinois chapter, said in a statement on Friday.

After several residents spoke out against the technology, citing privacy concerns, the Bloomington City Council in mid-January tabled a two-year contract with Atlanta, Georgia-based Flock Safety to purchase and install 10 ALPR cameras.

At the time, the council intended to make a decision on the $59,000 contract with the company after a Public Safety and Community Relations Board meeting.

The PSCR board meeting was cancelled Thursday due to a winter storm that blanketed Bloomington-Normal in around 12 inches of snow. The meeting is set to be rescheduled.

If approved, 10 automatic license plate readers would be installed in areas that Bloomington police identified as having high rates of violent crime in 2021. Proposed locations are:

West Market Street and Morris Avenue

Clearwater Avenue and Hershey Road

Prospect Road and Empire Drive

North Hinshaw Avenue and West Market Street

Oakland Avenue and Four Seasons Road

Eldorado Road and Arcadia Drive

South Main Street and the Interstate 55 interchange

North Main Street and North East Street

North Center Street and Graham Street

West Washington Street and North Morris Avenue

The Bloomington City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday. Meetings can be livestreamed through the city's YouTube page. Some city staff and up to 10 members of the public are able to attend in person.

People can provide emailed public comment for city council meetings by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Those wanting to speak in-person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least 5 minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.