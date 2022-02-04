Watch now: ACLU wants Bloomington to delay license plate camera contract

After several residents spoke out against the technology, citing privacy concerns, the Bloomington City Council in mid-January tabled a two-year contract with Atlanta, Georgia-based Flock Safety to purchase and install 10 ALPR cameras.
If approved, 10 automatic license plate readers would be installed in areas that Bloomington police identified as having high rates of violent crime in 2021. Proposed locations are:
West Market Street and Morris Avenue
Clearwater Avenue and Hershey Road
Prospect Road and Empire Drive
North Hinshaw Avenue and West Market Street
Oakland Avenue and Four Seasons Road
Eldorado Road and Arcadia Drive
South Main Street and the Interstate 55 interchange
North Main Street and North East Street
North Center Street and Graham Street
West Washington Street and North Morris Avenue
The Bloomington City Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday. Meetings can be livestreamed through the city's YouTube page. Some city staff and up to 10 members of the public are able to attend in person.
People can provide emailed public comment for city council meetings by emailing publiccomment@cityblm.org at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Those wanting to speak in-person or remotely must register at cityblm.org/register at least 5 minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person comments, and 15 minutes prior for virtual.
Photos: More public safety cameras are turning up over Bloomington
The Bloomington Police Department already uses surveillance cameras like this one mounted on a utility pole at West Market Street and Morris Avenue. A proposal from the police department to the Bloomington Communications Commission seeks to place license plate readers at the intersection and others across the city in an effort to combat violent crime.