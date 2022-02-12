Watch now: A year later, questions linger about Normal train derailment

Union Pacific has not responded to specific questions on what actions the company has taken to prevent future wrecks related to worn wheel tread.
"We understand the impact this derailment had on the community of Normal, Illinois," Robynn Tysver, a UP spokeswoman, told The Pantagraph. "Union Pacific works diligently to prevent derailments and other accidents. We continuously inspect our tracks, locomotives and other equipment and we utilize a variety of technology to inspect locomotives and railcar wheels.
She added, "We also comply with all federal rules and regulation in working toward ensuring our trains operate safely."
Union Pacific also did not respond to questions relating to the total cost of equipment and track damages. The company estimated $223,297 in equipment damages and $711,124 in damages to the tracks in its initial accident report, which was filed at the time of the wreck.
“There was a lot of damage to the track and crossings," Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer said, reflecting on the event in a recent interview with The Pantagraph. "Minimal damage to the buildings, which was surprising because a lot of the cars were so very close to them. We had some melted siding on an apartment building and some fences that were destroyed, but it didn’t get into the buildings itself.”
'The biggest response we've had'
Illinois State University students living in apartments just yards from the train track said it sounded like an earthquake when the 7,698-ton train jumped the tracks.
Several crossings between Fort Jesse Road and Main Street were blocked for hours, but were reopened by the end of the day. In the meantime, firefighters and EMS crews had to be placed on both sides of the tracks in the event of other emergencies, said Humer.
"Obviously, just because you have a big event, regular calls for service still happen," he said, reflecting on the logistical nightmare that ensued. "We had numerous other medical calls. Because of the railroad crossings, we split up the department."
Amtrak, which uses the same tracks, was forced to bus passengers from Pontiac to Normal and on to Lincoln over the weekend due to the wreckage.
Multiple crews of firefighters and police officers were sent into freezing temperatures to begin cleanup, which would last weeks.
"It was probably the coldest day of 2021," Humer said. "The interesting part is the amount of devastation, and I'm talking about the railroad tracks.
"That's not something we see a whole lot of."
Fires broke out twice at the scene as firefighters began strategically clearing the mix of paper goods, wooden pallets and other materials. At the time, Humer said a saddle tank for diesel fuel ruptured as crews operated cranes to pick up the toppled train cars.
After extinguishing the flames, firefighters noticed a red liquid running down the alleyway and into the sewer. The liquid was traced to Sugar Creek and samples were sent to the Environmental Protection Agency for testing. It was later identified as a "water soluble paint product" and was deemed not hazardous to humans or fish.
“It was leaking, and because we used water to put the fire out, some of it got into the sewer system," Humer said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph. "We worked with the water reclamation district and put some boons into the creek to absorb it. It was just visible on top of the water and under the water because in a lot of places it was frozen.”
Firefighters spent hours battling flames amid freezing temperatures and snow. Fire hydrants were frozen open, ladders were frozen in place, and crews had to be rotated every so often.
"What's next?" Humer joked, remembering the response effort. “All of those things are out of your control when it’s that cold. The last thing you want to do is have any of your citizens or firefighters be injured because of the ice. I was concerned for our people because I knew they were already tired and had been working most of the night on the train derailment.”
Firefighters with Bloomington, Bloomington Township, Towanda, Hudson, Danvers, Carlock and Dale Township — amounting to about 110 firefighters — were all dispatched to Normal to assist with the two major events.
"It's the biggest response we've had in Normal in about 15 years," said Humer. "The only reason the response was that big was because of the two events and the weather conditions."
Multiple investigations launched
The Federal Railroad Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, opened an investigation into the wreck in February 2021. The Pantagraph has filed a Freedom of Information Act Request for documents pertaining to the outcome of that investigation.
The February 2021 accident report filed by Union Pacific to the federal rail agency identified a wheel tread issue as the primary cause of the derailment. Wheels with tread problems may not sit properly on the tracks.
Federal data shows Union Pacific has reported 12 crashes due to worn wheel tread since 1976. The most recent prior to the Normal derailment was in 2019. Overall, the train company reported 71 crashes in 2021.
The Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a separate preliminary investigation, which also pointed to the wheel issue. The state agency oversees rail crossings.
A spokeswoman for the federal rail agency in March said a full investigative report was expected to be released in July, but timetables vary for how long investigations take. Testing the train tracks, signal systems, other infrastructure and the train itself are included in the investigation.
The Pantagraph has filed multiple FOIA requests with the FRA for documents pertaining to the investigation. A FOIA filed by The Pantagraph in August was met with a letter of acknowledgement from the department, stating "there may be some delay in the processing" of the request due to "operational changes because of the national emergency concerning the coronavirus disease."
A Normal firefighter stands at the scene of a freight train derailment Feb. 13, 2021, in Normal. There were no injuries or hazardous materials involved, but Amtrak service was disrupted over the weekend.