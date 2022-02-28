Watch now: $59,000 license plate cameras get Bloomington council OK

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington is getting 10 automatic license plate-reading cameras.

A $59,000 contract to purchase 10 cameras was approved Monday night by the Bloomington City Council.

The contract has been at the center of debate after a number of residents and community groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, that raised privacy issues.

Bloomington police have attended multiple meetings to answer questions and quell concerns, and to explain how the department plans to use the cameras, who has access to the data, and how it is stored.

"We have the responsibility to serve and protect the most vulnerable," Bloomington police Chief Jamal Simington said during a Monday night presentation on the cameras. “With that responsibility comes the responsible effort to pursue technology improvements which would greatly enhance our capability to effectively and efficiently serve the entire city regardless of their social economic status, race, color or other classifications.

"Every victim and their family deserves justice by way of advanced, effective and responsible police services.”

More than 600 police departments in 38 states use Flock technology, according to the company. The Springfield, Rantoul and Decatur police departments have purchased ALPR cameras through the vendor.

There is no empirical data showing the cameras reduce crime, but Simington pointed to a few cases in which the BPD used Flock data through other local agencies to identify or rule out suspects in homicides.

Bloomington plans to purchase 10 single-pole-mounted cameras which cover up to two lanes of traffic in a single direction. The cameras capture images of vehicles going up to 100 mph, and use machine learning technology to make images searchable by make, model, color and plate number.

The cameras do not capture the faces of drivers or passengers, Simington said. Data is encrypted and stored for up to 30 days in an Amazon Web Services Government Cloud Service.

Flock data is not used for traffic enforcement, fines, towing or immigration enforcement, said Simington. The police department will limit usage to only major crime investigation, such as homicides, shootings, robberies, arson and sexual assaults.

The police department has discussed the contract with members of the public, including a 3-hour virtual questions and answers event and a 2-hour meeting with the Bloomington Public Safety and Review Board.

The Bloomington City Council in an 8-1 vote approved the contract with Atlanta-based Flock Safety to buy and install the cameras, which police say will be primarily used as a crime solving tool. Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig voted against the contract.

Several residents spoke on the cameras during public comment, some voicing privacy concerns and others raising issues with potential over-policing. Other commenters spoke in favor of the cameras, saying they could help reduce and solve crime.

"The time to nip this unnecessary expansion of public surveillance in the bud is now, before it's ever in place," said Mathtew Toczko, of Bloomington. "The city of Urbana set a good example by voting the Flock cameras down, and I ask this council to take the people of Bloomington's best interest to heart and likewise not allow them in our communities."

Melissa Newbill spoke on behalf of Dameca Kirkwood, mother of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood, who was murdered in a 2018 shooting in Bloomington. For the Kirkwood family, Newbill said having Flock technology in place could have meant solving Trevonte Kirkwood's murder.

"Had those been installed, it wouldn't have taken this long to find the murders," said Newbill. "If these cameras were in place where there are vulnerable populations reside and gather, that crimes could be preventive, and if they do occur, that they could be solved even faster if these cameras were in place.

She added, "It has been agonizing to watch the Kirkwood to go through this, and to think if these cameras were in place, it wouldn't have taken three long years."

