Watch now: 20 file for McLean County board

BLOOMINGTON — A steady stream of candidates were filing for McLean County elected offices Monday afternoon.

A line of 16 people were waiting at 8 a.m. to submit their paperwork on the first day of filing for the Nov. 6 general election, said McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. The primary election is June 28.

The county is updating its candidate filing portal hourly.

All 20 seats are up for election following the redrawing of the district maps. The county must produce maps every 10 years to reflect new census data. A lottery following the election will determine which members will serve two-year and four-year terms.

The order of names on the ballot is determined by the order in which candidates file. For candidates seeking the same office who arrive before 8 a.m. on the first day, the top ballot position is determined by a lottery.

The last day for candidates to file is 5 p.m. Monday, March 14. Candidates in line between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. will be eligible for a lottery to determine last position on the ballot.

Fifteen people filed the county board seats at 8 a.m. with more trickling in throughout the afternoon. At least four lotteries are expected to be held on March 16 for districts 4, 8, 9, and 10, Michael said.

Also up for election are three countywide seats for clerk, treasurer and sheriff, which serve four-year terms.

Two candidates have filed for the 11th Judicial Circuit seat left vacant following Judge Paul Lawrence's retirement in December. The 11th Judicial Circuit covers Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford Counties.

Associate Judge Amy McFarland and State's Attorney Don Knapp, both running as Republicans, filed with the State Board of Elections Office on Monday.

Judge Carla Barnes has also filed for the 11th Judicial Circuit seat left vacant by Judge Scott Drazewski, who retired at the end of 2020. Barnes, who had been serving as the McLean County chief public defender since 2014, was appointed to the bench in Feb. 2021.

Filing on Monday for countywide seats in McLean County were:

County Clerk: Kathy Michael, Republican, incumbent.

County Treasurer: Charles Sila, Libertarian.

Filing for county board seats were:

District 2: Bill Friedrich, Republican; and James Soeldner, Republican.

District 3: George Wendt, Republican, incumbent; Lyndsay Bloomfield, Republican; and Fay Freeman-Smith, Democrat.

District 4: Matt Coates, Democrat; and Jim Rogal, Democrat, incumbent.

District 5: Elizabeth Johnston, Democrat; and John D. McIntyre, Republican, incumbent.

District 6: Beverley Bell, Democrat, incumbent.

District 7: Geoff Tompkins, Republican.

District 8: Gary Stevens, Republican; and Vicki Schultz, Republican, incumbent; Jeanne Biles, Democrat; and Lea Cline, Democrat, incumbent.

District 9: Brandy Elmore, Democrat; Susan Schafer, Republican, incumbent; and Annette Fellows, Republican.

District 10: William Holditch, Republican; and Chuck Erickson, Republican.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

