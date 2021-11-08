Watch now: $130 million McLean County budget moves forward

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Executive Committee members advanced a nearly $130 million spending plan for next year to the full county board for a vote next week.

The $130 million budget is about a 25% spending increase from the current year’s budget largely because of about $14 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The act, signed into law in March, sent money to local governments across the country in an effort to help revive economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLean County’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, which runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, also includes a 1.5% pay raise for non-union employees and a slight increase in the county’s property tax levy.

The budgeted property tax levy is about $1 million more from last year at about $38 million. That led to a recommendation to increase the property tax rate by .027%, which means residents would pay a tax rate of $0.91413 per $100 equalized assessed valuation.

Board Members George Wendt, R-District 3, and Chuck Erickson, R-District 10, voted against the tax levy ordinance.

Wendt asked McLean County Interim Administrator Cassy Taylor what amount the total budget would need to be reduced in order to not raise the tax levy.

Taylor said the county would need to cut $18,500 out of the proposed budget to reduce the tax levy back to the 2021 rate.

“My thinking is out of this big of a budget we should be able to reduce it by at least $18,000 so we don’t have to raise the rate,” Wendt said. “We’ve been consistently not raising the rate since I’ve been here on the board and I’d like to have us continue to do that.”

County board members received next year’s budget recommendation at its September meeting when Taylor explained some of the reasons for the county’s enlarged budget, mostly pointing at the ARPA funding.

McLean County was awarded about $33 million from ARPA which it must allocate by the end of fiscal year 2024 and be spent by the end of fiscal year 2026.

The county has received about $16.65 million of the total award so far. About $2.3 million of that has been allocated to the current year’s budget, meaning about $14 million is slotted for next year’s budget.

Roughly $10 million of the ARPA funds in 2022 will be spent on public health and response to ongoing mitigation and containment, and to address negative economic impacts brought by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, $6 million of the total ARPA funds is recommended to be spent on the county’s Integrated Justice System for updates to jail management, data and storage management, and “the assessment and identification of behavioral health needs and data driven responses,” according to a budget memo.

McLean County Board members will vote on the proposed budget at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Nov. 16.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

