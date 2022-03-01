Watch now: 100 gather in LeRoy to join truckers of 'People's Convoy' in stand against mandates

LEROY — A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates.

“Not having the freedom of choice — I think that’s the biggest fight right now,” said Staci Dixon of Graymont, standing next to a semi truck outside the Shell gas station and Woody’s Diner in LeRoy. “Just everyone being able to be Americans and be free. If they would just lift the mandates and people losing their jobs and everything, then this wouldn’t be necessary.”

A crowd of about 100 people gathered in the station parking lot waiting for a convoy of trucks expected to arrive from northern Wisconsin. After a few hours, a convoy of about 25 vehicles — including cars, semis, pickup trucks and a bus — headed east on I-74 with the intent to meet a larger convoy traveling on I-70.

The People’s Convoy left Southern California last Wednesday and has traversed the country, gathering more truckers and supporters along the way as they head to Washington, D.C.

“We demand the declaration of national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted immediately and our cherished Constitution reign supreme,” the convoy website says, calling it the “trucker’s declaration.”

Mitch Osman, an Indiana resident, thanked the crowd for the support before they departed.

“This is not about the truckers. This is about the nurses and teachers and doctors and everybody else that works in factories and warehouses that are being forced to get the vaccine against their will,” he said. “This is just the beginning of it. It will not stop until this government is finally put in their place and realize that they work for us and we do not work for them.”

Chanel Apsey's daughter made posters calling for freedom while they waited for the convoy.

“I just want to stand for freedom, stand for choice,” said Apsey of Bloomington. “I get choked up every time I think about it. I just want my children to be able to grow up and know the freedoms that I had.”

Despite several states, including Illinois, dropping mask mandates and other mitigation rules related to the pandemic, several said these types of protest are still necessary.

“I still have family members still facing termination because they won’t get the vaccine,” Dixon said of her aunt who works in a nursing home. “They shouldn’t be put into a position of losing their jobs for a personal medical decision.”

Eric Bailey’s truck featured several flags and before he drove down the highway, he set up a dash camera to record his journey as part of the convoy.

He said the convoy was an opportunity for people to stand together peacefully against a “tyrannical government.”

“We the people. We can just leave it at that: we the people,” said Bailey of Belvidere. “There needs to be healing.”

Lisa Hines of Eureka said President Joe Biden “and all the elites” have taken Americans’ freedom, “and that’s what I want back.”

“We want our lives back and our freedom back and our country back,” she said.

Several small Canadian flags were among the American flags and Dixon said they are showing support for Canadians facing vaccine mandates. A similar protest, dubbed the Freedom’s Convoy, has spanned Canada in recent weeks. Trucks also blocked a crossing between Michigan and Ontario.

“If we don’t take a stand, who is? This is where everybody comes for freedom: America,” said Deb Reynolds of Graymont. “If we don’t have it here, we’re pretty much toast.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.