Watch now: $1.2 million being spent on Normal sewer cleaning

NORMAL — A final portion of the town's sanitary sewers are set for cleaning as part of a five-year program.

The Town Council on Monday in a 7-0 vote approved a more than $1.18 million contract with Hoerr Construction Inc.

Normal budgeted $822,000 from the Sewer Fund and $110,000 from the Storm Water Fund for the project. The council on Monday approved a $249,816 budget adjustment from the Sewer Fund.

The work is set to begin this fall, with completion in the summer.

Bids for the project opened Aug. 12 with two bids for the sanitary sewer cleaning and televising contract: Hoerr Construction for $1,181,816.30 and National Power Rodding for $1,600,345.

The lowest bid was around 27% higher than what the town previously budgeted at $932,000. Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the cost increase is due to rising fuel costs and labor shortages.

The scheduled cleaning is part of the town's five-year sanitary sewer cleaning and televising project, which is set to complete a year ahead of schedule, according to town staff. The project will have televised and rated around 93% of the town's sanitary sewer system.

Normal's public sewer division will complete the final 7% of the rating project.

In other business the council approved a few other resolutions, including:

A resolution conditionally approving the final plat for Greystone Fields Subdivision third addition (Parkside Road).

An ordinance to restrict parkin in the first block on the West Side River Landing Street and Montgomery Street South of Shelbourne Drive.

An ordinance amending the liquor code concerning the Normal Theater and uptown events.

After The Pantagraph's deadline the Town Council will hear a presentation on the annual Financial Trend and Condition report. The document is a tool used to track various tax revenues, expenditures and community growth.

Town officials have indicated that certain tax revenues, such as sales tax, are performing better than expected despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

