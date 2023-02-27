BLOOMINGTON — Eastbound Washington Street will be closed to traffic between Main and East streets for sewer work, the city's public works department said Monday.

Work will affect the intersection at North East Street and Washington Street, as well as multiple lanes on North East Street, though it should remain open to traffic.

While eastbound lanes of Washington Street will be close to traffic, it should remain open to westbound traffic, the city said.

Parking will not be available on Washington Street between Main and East streets at this time.

Work was set to begin Monday; a public works supervisor could not say when it would be completed.