Video, panel explore effects of incarceration in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Viewers will have a chance to learn more about the local effects of mass incarceration with the premiere of "Visions of Justice: Bloomington-Normal," part of a series of videos done through Illinois Humanities.

The event will be on Zoom, said Olivia Butts with Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal. Those who are interested are asked to register beforehand at the Illinois Humanities website, with the panel and premiere happening at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Illinois Humanities, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, the McLean County YWCA, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal and Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America are all co-hosting a panel to go along with the premiere.

The video and panel feature locals whose lives have been affected by mass incarceration.

“We don’t always realize that we have people in our community who are dealing with the effects of mass incarceration,” Butts said.

Community members in the video include Butts and Ky Ajayi, both with Black Lives Matter; Gabe Cripe, a law student and Bloomington native; Heather Canuel with the Women’s Justice Institute; and Jenn Carrillo, a former Bloomington city councilmember.

The video runs for about 15 minutes, Butts said. After that, a panel will be discussing the film and answering questions, including possibly a question-and-answer session toward the end.

The panel will be moderated by Meredith Nnoka, Envisioning Justice Fellow at Illinois Humanities. Panelists include Sonny Garcia, Ajayi, Canuel and Allen Chambers.

Nnoka has been moderating the panels for the entire series, which includes eight videos focused on communities across the state. The videos were produced by VAM STUDIO, a Black-owned studio based in Chicago.

Decatur’s video premiered Sept. 24. Besides Decatur and Bloomington-Normal, Chicago, Carbondale, Galesburg, East St. Louis and Urbana-Champaign all have videos. The final video discusses Illinois as a whole.

The subjects of the video speak about various ways mass incarceration affects their lives, including stories from periods of incarceration and the effects of the cash-bail system, Butts said. The goal is to get at a broader theme of how society could be more just.

“I think the bigger question is what does justice look like?” Butts said.

Those interested in watching the virtual event can register for free on the Illinois Humanities website under the “Events” tab. A Zoom link to the event will be sent to the email used for registering.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

