Video, panel explore effects of incarceration in Bloomington-Normal

The event will be on Zoom, said Olivia Butts with Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal. Those who are interested are asked to register beforehand at the Illinois Humanities website, with the panel and premiere happening at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Illinois Humanities, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, the McLean County YWCA, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal and Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America are all co-hosting a panel to go along with the premiere.
The video and panel feature locals whose lives have been affected by mass incarceration.
“We don’t always realize that we have people in our community who are dealing with the effects of mass incarceration,” Butts said.
Community members in the video include Butts and Ky Ajayi, both with Black Lives Matter; Gabe Cripe, a law student and Bloomington native; Heather Canuel with the Women’s Justice Institute; and Jenn Carrillo, a former Bloomington city councilmember.
The video runs for about 15 minutes, Butts said. After that, a panel will be discussing the film and answering questions, including possibly a question-and-answer session toward the end.
The panel will be moderated by Meredith Nnoka, Envisioning Justice Fellow at Illinois Humanities. Panelists include Sonny Garcia, Ajayi, Canuel and Allen Chambers.
Nnoka has been moderating the panels for the entire series, which includes eight videos focused on communities across the state. The videos were produced by VAM STUDIO, a Black-owned studio based in Chicago.
Decatur’s video premiered Sept. 24. Besides Decatur and Bloomington-Normal, Chicago, Carbondale, Galesburg, East St. Louis and Urbana-Champaign all have videos. The final video discusses Illinois as a whole.
The subjects of the video speak about various ways mass incarceration affects their lives, including stories from periods of incarceration and the effects of the cash-bail system, Butts said. The goal is to get at a broader theme of how society could be more just.
Their attorney, William Mahrt, on Sept. 21 sent a demand letter with a proposed settlement of $310,000 to corporation counsel Jeff Jurgens, asking the city to either play ball or expect to face a lawsuit.
The narrow vote came after separate votes that killed two other options. One would have authorized $250,000 in supplemental city funds for direct payments. The other would have committed no extra city funds.
The raise to a $202,149 annual salary for city manager Tim Gleason is tied to a review of his performance during his third year on the job. That review found Gleason's service "exceeded expectations, the highest ranking."
Organized labor in Bloomington-Normal was pivotal in backing the health and safety of employees, who worked through the pandemic to preserve public services and continue economic development, leaders said Monday.
Black Lives Matter of Bloomington-Normal member Olivia Butts, second from right, leads a breakout session during the organization's meeting July 12, 2020, at Miller Park in Bloomington. Butts is featured in "Visions of Justice: Bloomington-Normal," a video to discuss the local impacts of mass incarceration. The film was created through the Illinois Humanities Envisioning Justice program.
Allen Chambers leads marchers down Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington during a peaceful protest June 8, 2020. Chambers will be speaking on a Zoom panel on Tuesday, Oct. 5, about mass incarceration and its effects on Bloomington-Normal.