NORMAL — Residents who want to get a look at the future of Normal's Uptown South project will be able to see consultants' findings and recommendations next week.

A recommended master plan for the future of Uptown South, the area south of the railroad tracks near city hall, will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 by the Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design, town officials said Monday.

Uptown South, previously called “Uptown 2.0," is defined as the roughly eight-acre area bounded by South Linden Street to the east, East Irving Street to the south, Constitution Trail to the west and train tracks to the north.

The area will be connected to the main city core once a long-awaited pedestrian underpass at the station is complete. The $27.1 million underpass project is set to go out for bid this spring, with construction slated for the summer, officials have said.

The Uptown South Master plan project is on the town's website at www.tinyurl.com/Uptown-South and provides a summary of project milestones and additional information about the public process.

The meeting will take place on the fourth floor of Uptown Station prior to the council meeting. It will also be livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.

Photos: Normal Community vs. Yorkville Christian boys basketball