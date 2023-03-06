NORMAL — Town leaders are revamping a grant program that helps uptown Normal businesses with the cost of making improvements to their storefronts.

The Uptown Design Review Commission approved changes Monday for the reimplementation of the Moratz Façade Grant Program, which first launched in 2003. The Normal Town Council is set to consider the matter March 20.

The program would be open to business owners and property owners in the B-2 zoning district, which encompasses uptown Normal. Renters would be able to apply for the program with approval from the property owner.

Qualifying projects would include brick cleaning, tuck pointing, lighting, awnings and canopies, window restoration or replacement, paint, and door replacement.

The potential revival comes as the town is set to proceed later this year on a $27.1 million underpass that would go under the tracks next to Uptown Station. Consultants also recently unveiled a master plan for Uptown South, a roughly 8-acre area south of the tracks that town officials hope will become a site for mixed-use development.

With those projects moving ahead, officials are considering reinstating the program to help buildings that may have not benefited from the program so far, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

"Maybe it's time to make some money available for somebody freshening up the buildings," Davison said. "We tried to make it clear the first time, but you can apply for the rear of the building, because things are super visible from College or from the railroad tracks.”

The initial program approved in 2003 included $75,000 each year through 2005-06 and $37,500 in 2006-07, according to Pantagraph archives. It is named for architects Arthur F. Moratz and Paul O. Moratz, brothers who were responsible for designing a number of historic residences and public buildings in Bloomington-Normal.

Some businesses that previously participated include The Garlic Press, D.P. Dough and Maggie Miley's, Davison said.

All the previous provisions from the program would apply, including a 50% reimbursement for the cost of outside improvements to businesses and property owners, Davison said.

Changes include raising the total amount awarded for each redeveloped foot of storefront from $750 a foot to $1,000 a foot to help accommodate rising construction costs.

There would be no application fee, she said, and applications would be accepted on a rolling basis, while still being reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the commission and the town's building inspection division.

Commissioners on Monday asked about allowing maintenance repairs, rather than just project developments, as well as whether the application process could be more selective. Davison said the program can be amended in the future.

"We did it the first time after the first year," Davison said. "You do one year, you see what kind of demand there was to see how it went."

The town has already budgeted $75,000 for the program as part of the $175 million Community Investment Plan approved in January, she said.

Pending town council approval, officials hope to relaunch the program April 1.

