Uptown Design Review Commission to approve Trail East revisions

NORMAL — Design amendments to a
three-story mixed-use building are heading the Uptown Design Review Commission for approval.
Revisions to the
Trail East project, which will demolish three buildings at 104, 106, and 108 E. Beaufort St., will be considered by the commission Tuesday. The Town Council previously approved the amendments earlier this month.
Uptown Design Review Commission agenda
Sierra Henry
The Uptown Design Review Commission ensures projects meet specific design codes for the town's central business district. It was formed in 2002 to promote rehabilitation efforts in uptown that keep with the flow and aesthetic of the area.
David Proeber
On Tuesday the commission will review and take a vote on amendments to the Trail East project, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.
The current Uptown Renewal Plan requires major buildings around Uptown Circle to be three to six stories tall, she said. Revisions to the Trail East project meet the goals set forth in that plan.
The commission meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Ron Hill conference room on the third floor of Uptown Station.
Jesus Santana of Normal enjoyed a sandwich at Windy City Wieners, 106 E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal, Thursday, June 3, 2021. The shop sits in the middle of a lot that will become the future Trail East Building.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The story behind 12 unique street names in Bloomington-Normal
Butchers Lane
Butchers Lane, off South Morris Avenue near Miller Park in Bloomington, was named for the slaughter houses that once lined the street. Butchers Lane is pictured here on May 1, 2019, after extensive flooding closed a portion of the street.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lumber Street
While some sources say Bloomington's Lumber Street was named for the lumber companies that once lined it, others say it was because the street was a convenient place to unload lumber from the nearby railroad tracks. Either way, the name fits.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Morrissey Drive
This busy road cutting through south Bloomington and doubling as a section of Route 150 was named for Corp. Raymond G. Morrissey, the first Bloomington man killed in the Korean War. He was also one of the first killed in the United States during this conflict: His name was one of 11 on the first casualty list issued by the Army. Morrissey, 22, was in a plane that crashed while attempting a landing June 30, 1950.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jesse Fell
Jesse Fell, founder of the town of Normal, first moved to the area in 1833. He later he bought 160 acres, built a cabin and called this spot “Fort Jesse.” The road leading to his cabin kept his name, and is still known as Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
COURTESY MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
Pancake Street
Pancake Street in Bloomington was named for Squire Pancake, a former prominent resident who once operated a steam sawmill in the area.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Seminary Avenue
Seminary Avenue ran along the northern edge of what once was William T. Major’s Female Seminary, later shortened to Major’s College.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
Sesame Street
Sesame Street in Bloomington is indeed named for the classic children's television program.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Smoot Street
A glance through lists of city street names reveals a grouping of streets relating to the Church of Latter-Day Saints. You can credit Walter Benson, a former resident of Bloomington and a member of the church who developed a subdivision off Morris Avenue in southwest Bloomington. He named the streets for prominent people and missionaries relating to the Latter-Day Saints: McKay Drive, Anderson Street, Welling Street, Longden Avenue and Smoot Street. Benson also named Delaine Drive in Normal, for LDS missionary Delaine Anderson. This 1985 Pantagraph photo shows Elsie and Guenther Weinzierl. The couple lived at 1307 Smoot St. and led the efforts to rename the street Hollycrest Drive. Today, it's called Hollycrest Street.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
Lincoln Street
It’s not uncommon to find streets named for Abraham Lincoln in Illinois. But Bloomington’s Lincoln Street was designated around 1856, before Lincoln even became president. Pictured here, the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of the McLean County Museum of History celebrated Presidents' Day activities Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Stockholm Street
Bloomington's Stockholm Street relates to the Swedish miners who used to live on a part of the street that was near a coal mine.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Circle Avenue
Circle Avenue, west of the railroad tracks between Market and Washington streets, sits on land that made up the county fairgrounds from the mid-1850s to the mid-1880s. However, the idea that Circle Avenue followed the former racetrack is not true.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MCLEAN COUNTY MUSEUM OF HISTORY
Vladimir Drive
Vladimir Drive in east Bloomington pays tribute to one of the town’s sister cities, Vladimir, Russia. In fact, the signs for this street are posted in both languages: English and Russian.
ROBYN SKAGGS, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
