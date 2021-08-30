 Skip to main content
Uptown Design Review Commission to approve Trail East revisions

081821-blm-loc-4traileast

This Farnsworth Group rendering shows what Bush Construction's future four-story Trail East building in uptown Normal will look like as viewed from the intersection of College Avenue and Constitution Boulevard facing uptown Normal.

 FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL — Design amendments to a three-story mixed-use building are heading the Uptown Design Review Commission for approval.

Revisions to the Trail East project, which will demolish three buildings at 104, 106, and 108 E. Beaufort St., will be considered by the commission Tuesday. The Town Council previously approved the amendments earlier this month.

Download PDF Uptown Design Review Commission agenda
The Uptown Design Review Commission ensures projects meet specific design codes for the town's central business district. It was formed in 2002 to promote rehabilitation efforts in uptown that keep with the flow and aesthetic of the area.

On Tuesday the commission will review and take a vote on amendments to the Trail East project, said Town Planner Mercy Davison. 

The current Uptown Renewal Plan requires major buildings around Uptown Circle to be three to six stories tall, she said. Revisions to the Trail East project meet the goals set forth in that plan.

The commission meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Ron Hill conference room on the third floor of Uptown Station. 

060621-blm-loc-1traileast

Jesus Santana of Normal enjoyed a sandwich at Windy City Wieners, 106 E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal, Thursday, June 3, 2021. The shop sits in the middle of a lot that will become the future Trail East Building.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

