Uptown Design Review Commission to approve Trail East revisions

NORMAL — Design amendments to a three-story mixed-use building are heading the Uptown Design Review Commission for approval.

Revisions to the Trail East project, which will demolish three buildings at 104, 106, and 108 E. Beaufort St., will be considered by the commission Tuesday. The Town Council previously approved the amendments earlier this month.

The Uptown Design Review Commission ensures projects meet specific design codes for the town's central business district. It was formed in 2002 to promote rehabilitation efforts in uptown that keep with the flow and aesthetic of the area.

On Tuesday the commission will review and take a vote on amendments to the Trail East project, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

The current Uptown Renewal Plan requires major buildings around Uptown Circle to be three to six stories tall, she said. Revisions to the Trail East project meet the goals set forth in that plan.

The commission meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Ron Hill conference room on the third floor of Uptown Station.

