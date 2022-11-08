Unit 5 voters reject education fund referendum

NORMAL — Voters in McLean County Unit 5 have rejected a referendum to raise the education fund maximum tax rate by 88 cents.

District leaders said the measure was necessary to prevent negative impacts from cuts such as larger class sizes and decreased program offerings. Opponents said the measure came at the wrong time and was the result of poor financial management.

The Yes for Unit 5 committee conceded the loss around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. In a statement provided to media, the citizens committee said that they hope the board attempts a referendum again in the future and voters realize the dire nature of the district's situation.

"We knew countering skepticism — about both the dire nature of Unit 5's financial situation and that property taxes would go down if the referendum passes — would be an uphill battle. Still, this is a missed opportunity for our community, and it hurts," the statement said.

School board members and district administrators laid out a plan that they said would avoid an overall tax increase for residents. Their proposal was to use decreases in levy for the bonds and interest fund to allow the district to increase the education fund. The bonds include building bonds and working cash bonds, which the district has been using to cover a structural deficit in the education fund.

The current overall tax rate is $5.61 per $100 equalized assessed value on a property. The bonds and interest fund accounts for $1.58 of the overall rate. Under the district's plan, the overall rate would have decreased to $4.91 by levy year 2026.

Uncorrected, the deficit is expected to grow to more than $20 million a year by the 2025-2026 school year.

Supporters said passing the referendum would be a better use of tax dollars, as the entire amount paid could go toward district needs, rather than paying interest.

However, some opponents, such as McLean County Republican Party chairman Connie Beard, felt that the board needed to show themselves to be more fiscally responsible before asking for a referendum. Opponents also pointed to rising inflation and economic concerns as a reason not to increase the fund's tax rate at this time.

According to unofficial counts compiled by The Pantagraph, as of 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, the referendum had been rejected 19,215 to 16,552.

Unit 5 Board President Barry Hitchins said that the board was disappointed with the results but appreciated the work supporters put into the campaign. The board and district officials could not advocate one way or another ahead of the election, only provide information.

"The board will take some time to digest these results, have conversations with some key stakeholders and those involved in the referendum efforts and work to determine our path forward," he said in a statement to The Pantagraph.

Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle also said that the district would be looking at what the results meant and what future decisions would need to be made. She also expressed her appreciation for the work that was done ahead of the election and the voters who supported the referendum.

"There are very difficult decisions that will have to be made in the next several months," she said in a statement. "I know we have a strong school district and supportive parents and we will continue to work together for the students of our district."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

