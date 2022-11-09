Unit 5 referendum defeated; board to consider next steps

NORMAL — It is likely to be months before the McLean County Unit 5 board determines its next move after voters in McLean County Unit 5 rejected a referendum to raise the education fund.

Unit 5 Board President Barry Hitchins said in a statement Tuesday night that the board was disappointed with the results but appreciated the work supporters put into the campaign. The board and district officials could not advocate one way or another ahead of the election, only provide information.

"The board will take some time to digest these results, have conversations with some key stakeholders and those involved in the referendum efforts, and work to determine our path forward," he said.

According to unofficial counts compiled by The Pantagraph, the referendum was rejected 19,215 to 16,552.

Proponents said the measure was necessary to prevent negative impacts from cuts, such as larger class sizes and decreased program offerings. Opponents said the measure came at the wrong time and was the result of poor financial management.

The referendum would have increased the allowed tax rate in the education fund from $2.72 to $3.60 per $100 equalized assessed value. The education fund is just one part of the overall levy.

Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said she anticipates board members will discuss their reactions to the result at the next board meeting on Nov. 16, but depending on what they decide to do, it could be a few months before any decisions are made.

"It really is going to be determined by what the board decides," she said.

In a Tuesday statement, the Yes for Unit 5 committee said they hope the board attempts a referendum again in the future and that voters realize the dire nature of the district's situation.

"We knew countering skepticism — about both the dire nature of Unit 5's financial situation and that property taxes would go down if the referendum passes — would be an uphill battle. Still, this is a missed opportunity for our community, and it hurts," the statement said.

School board members and district administrators laid out a plan they said would avoid an overall tax increase for residents. Their proposal was to use decreases in the levy for the bonds and interest fund to allow the district to increase the education fund. The bonds include building bonds and working cash bonds, which the district has been using to cover a structural deficit in the education fund.

Supporters argued that the tax rate could decrease while funding opportunities increase because the entire levy would go toward education, not toward interest, making it a better use of tax dollars.

The current overall tax rate is $5.61 per $100 equalized assessed value on a property. The bonds and interest fund accounts for $1.58 of the overall rate. Under the district's plan, the overall rate would have decreased to $4.91 by levy year 2026.

Uncorrected, the deficit is expected to grow to more than $20 million a year by the 2025-26 school year. The 88-cent increase in the education fund would have amounted to around $20.4 million.

The board has already issued enough working cash bonds to help cover costs over the next few years, Unit 5 Chief Financial Officer Marty Hickman said.

The bonds had been issued in an amount designed not to increase the tax rate, but that means it is unlikely to provide enough to cover everything the district was doing in past school years, he said. That was part of what led to staff and program cuts in the spring.

"I don't think that we could expect that working cash to fund all programs," he said.

In the months leading up to the election, district staff had shared information with the public, including through public meetings, and had met with more than 55 other groups, Weikle said.

Education referendums are difficult to pass, she said.

"It's still disappointing because we know what it means for our students," Weikle said.

However, some opponents, such as McLean County Republican Party Chairman Connie Beard, felt that the board needed to show itself to be more fiscally responsible before asking for a referendum. Opponents also pointed to rising inflation and economic concerns as a reason not to increase the fund's tax rate at this time.

Tuesday night, Weikle also said the district would be looking at what the results mean and what future decisions need to be made. She also expressed her appreciation for the work done ahead of the election, and for the voters who supported the referendum.

"There are very difficult decisions that will have to be made in the next several months," she said in a statement. "I know we have a strong school district and supportive parents and we will continue to work together for the students of our district."