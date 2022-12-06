Uncertainty continues over 3 Normal positions not on ballot

NORMAL — Controversy and uncertainty continue over three Normal town leadership positions and the legitimacy of their place on next year's ballots.

Two Normal residents filed objections this week to the petitions of candidates for town clerk, town collector and town supervisor.

One candidate for each office submitted petitions last month for the 2023 municipal elections. However, the town clerk is an appointed position and the collector and supervisor positions do not exist in Normal.

In letters addressed to the town clerk, Jeffrey Fritzen and Patrick Dullard entered their objections to the petitions Monday, indicating the municipal code does not provide for the offices of a town collector or supervisor, the code states the clerk is not an elected position and it is not mandatory under state law for a municipality to have those positions as elected offices.

Speaking Tuesday, Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said no additional information was available, but a statement is expected to be released later this week.

Also on Monday, a Normal deputy clerk told the Normal Town Council she felt threatened by an email from Trustee Stan Nord related to the initial election petitions, prompting condemnation of his actions from the rest of the council.

"Council members, employees and fellow residents, I have come here tonight to discuss an email I received from Councilmember Nord that I found intimidating, unethical and unprofessional," said Deputy Clerk Jodi Pomis during the council's public comment period. "I hope you find a way to address this inappropriate behavior."

Following the council's approval of the 2022 property tax levy and abatement on Monday, Pomis spoke about an email sent Nov. 29. She said it seemed Nord was trying to intimidate employees of the clerk's office and say that they are participating in a "crime" regarding election laws.

Nord said it was not his intent to intimidate anyone and that he was trying to make people aware of a legitimate concern, but other trustees condemned the email and Nord's treatment of town employees. City Manager Pam Reece also spoke in defense of her staff and her own job performance.

Several members noted the incident would likely play out much differently at a private business, where reports of employees feeling intimidated or threatened often lead to disciplinary action.

"This is really bad, what is being discussed here tonight," Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said. "It’s really, really bad. If we aren’t there, we are on the threshold of a hostile environment, and that concerns me very, very much."

In the email provided to The Pantagraph, Nord asked the clerk's office why the town did not post the petitions of candidates filing for town clerk, town supervisor and town collector. Nord contends Normal is legally required to elect those positions.

Town officials have said attorneys are evaluating the situation.

"I am not accusing the clerk’s office, which currently does not report directly to the public, of any wrongdoing at this time," Nord said in the email. "My intent is to ensure you are aware that it is a felony to knowingly prevent any person from being nominated for elected public office. I don’t believe an adequate defense against any felony charge is 'my boss instructed me to commit it,' if that were the case."

His argument for electing those offices stems from a legal dispute earlier this year about how to classify Normal's form of government.

A residents' group, Citizens for a Better Normal, sought to place a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot calling for changing from an at-large council to a ward-style system. The Normal election board rejected the referendum, saying state law allows such measures in villages but not towns, and a McLean County judge agreed that the community operates as an incorporated town.

Supporters of the referendum maintained that if Normal is legally a town and not a village, then it must elect the three absent positions.

Nord said he previously reached out to Corporation Counsel Brian Day about the issue but was told staff would not look into the request.

Nord said that after residents who submitted nomination papers for the absent offices reached out to him, he sent the email to the clerk's office stating they should follow the same process as that for all other nominations.

"So if that's intimidation, it was not intended to be. It was intended to just let people know that there is a large segment of the population that needs this question answered," Nord said.

"I brought this to the attention to the council multiple times," he added. "I've spoken about it here multiple times. How is it that state law says the incorporated town is required to have these elected positions, yet not even this council appoints the people to those positions?"

"I apologize if I offended anyone, it was not my intent," Nord added.

In response, Reece said she had been repeatedly questioned about how she does her job as part of what appeared to be a "political strategy."

"I, as the city manager, have been accused of being corrupt, of discriminating against a council member, of being unethical and immoral, of eroding the public trust, (and) of violating my professional code of ethics," Reece said. "I was even called a disgrace to my profession because I would not do every task that Mr. Nord asked of me."

She added that although each accusation made has been baseless, that does not mean they will cease.

"And the reality is that I can take it. I'm in this position because I'm a leader of this organization and frankly, I think I do a pretty good job and council has said that before," Reece added.

Reece said no employee should be made to feel like anyone in a leadership role is intimidating or threatening them.

Moving forward, Reece asked that Nord respect the town's staff and communicate with it through her. She said he can file a Freedom of Information Act request online if he is interested in doing so.

"I would argue that a responsible manager does more than just look out for taxpayers," she said. "A responsible manager also looks out for the organization and the good of the organization, and does it's best to protect the organization."

"The culture of the organization, when it is strong and positive, protects employees and thereby protects taxpayers," she added.

Mayor Chris Koos and the other six trustees said it was inappropriate and unethical for a council member to "go behind the back" of the city manager while they also commended the staff. He said that in a city manager form of government, the council deals only with one employee: the city manager.

Addressing Pomis, he said, "That was a brave thing to do and thank you for doing that and bringing awareness to what could be a bigger problem going forward."

Trustee Chemberly Harris apologized to Pomis and the other employees in the clerk's office, expressing frustration that the council could not offer them a clearer resolution. Town staff should never have to feel like their work is inadequate, she said, or that their jobs are in peril as a result of performing their duties.

"You deserve, as a staff, much better than this," she said. "... We have to do better. We have to do better to show you that we support you."

Trustee Kevin McCarthy described Nord's behavior as "fully inappropriate and very unfortunate."

The situation is a waste of taxpayers' time and money, he said, noting that all council members know well that they must communicate with town staff through the city manager. He accused Nord of using his position as an elected official to play politics.

"Why does governing have to be like this? I don’t understand it," McCarthy said. "We’re all human beings. I hope we can treat each other with dignity and respect and gosh, maybe some love and care too, along the way."