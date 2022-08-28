Ukraine still needs help, speaker tells El Paso audience

EL PASO — Ukrainian pastor Vadym Kulynchenko was surprised when Russia first invaded Ukraine, but the fact that his country is still standing after six months is less of a surprise.

“I didn’t believe Putin would start a full-sized war,” he told The Pantagraph. “(…) I’m not surprised that we are wining this war.”

Kulynchenko spoke to a group of around 75 people in El Paso on Sunday during a trip to the United States, organized by Tom and Jennifer Roth, leaders of Can Do Kids International. The organization has been working in Ukraine since 2017 and is now helping direct funds to Kulynchenko’s efforts.

Kulynchenko described his trip as helping to spread the news that Ukraine still needs help, including humanitarian aid.

“One of the reasons I’m here is to wave my Ukrainian flag,” he said.

Russian invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, after weeks of military buildup along the border in Russia and Belarus. Russian forces pushed in from the north, east and south. Since the early invasion, Ukraine’s military, with the assistance of weaponry provided by the U.S. and other countries, has pushed the Russians back, with fighting now centered in the east and south.

Kulynchenko is a pastor at a church in central Ukraine and part of a network of churches providing aid. He was one of Can Do Kids International’s first contacts in Ukraine and has continued working with them during the war.

The crisis is still acute, he said.

“A lot of people are dying, a lot of infrastructure is being destroyed,” he said.

Kulynchenko said there are four main areas that his network is working to address right now: evacuations, housing, jobs and humanitarian aid.

Ukraine’s economy is also decimated. He estimates that less than a third of businesses are operating at full capacity, leading to massive loss of jobs and income.

Oksana Perestoronina said it is still a scary time for Ukraine. She and her immediate family left the Kyiv area on the first day of the war and have resettled in Bloomington-Normal. They were part of the audience on Sunday.

“We lived close to Kyiv, and we saw when the Russian army started to attack the (Antonov Airport in Hostomel); Russian helicopters flew above our house,” she said.

Her mother, sister, grandmother and in-laws are still in Ukraine. They have been able to stay in touch with Telegram, which allows internet calls.

“All of them have some depression. It’s scary, life in Ukraine is rough,” she said.

Kulynchenko’s network of churches has helped around 1,800 people leave the areas of fighting, and the help centers it provides assistance to in neighboring countries have helped more than 140,000 people, he told the crowd. Much of the humanitarian assistance in Ukraine is being done by evangelical churches, he said.

The war has led to the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. As of July 5, there were more than 5.6 million refugees who have left Ukraine and another 7.1 million people displaced within the country, according the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Perestoronina said her family's U.S. visa is good for a year, but beyond that it is hard to know what to do next. They arrived in the U.S. in April, two months after leaving their home.

“Of course I want to stay, because of my children,” she said.

Children are also a focus for Kulynchenko's church, which has been trying to provide some normalcy for kids affected by the war, by providing summer camp. The distraction seems to help the children.

This year, thanks to Western aid, the camp was offered for free, and helped primarily children whose parents had been killed, whose parents were in the Ukrainian military or who come from underprivileged backgrounds.

“Some kids in the East, they learned to identify different types of missiles by the sound,” he said.

Those interested in giving can do so through Can Do Kids International, which is serving as an intermediary, sending 100% of the donations to Ukraine on to the volunteers on the ground in the country. The organization’s website is candokidsinterntional.org.

Kulynchenko believes firmly that Ukraine will win the war, and that doing so will prove its independence after generations of Russian interference. He also asked for prayers for the country, and for victory.

“I’m not surprised Ukraine is standing strong, because that’s the kind of nation we are,” he said.