Twin Cities lift snow parking bans; uptown Normal adds overnight ban

BLOOMINGTON — Parking bans throughout the Twin Cities are lifting today after crews clear the streets of heavy snow.

Bloomington and Normal will both lift the parking bans starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

A new parking ban in uptown Normal will go in effect at 8 p.m. Friday as snow removal crews work in this area.

No parked cars are permitted on any uptown Normal streets and should be moved to driveways, garages or parking lots. Residents can park in the parking lots of the town's parks until the ban is lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The police department may ticket vehicles parked on the street.

The initial parking bans were enacted Tuesday evening in Bloomington-Normal ahead of the winter storm, which dropped about 12 inches of snow across the area. Crews worked around the clock to clear the snow.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

