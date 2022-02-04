 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Cities lift snow parking bans; uptown Normal adds overnight ban

Thousands of flights were canceled across the U.S. on Feb. 3 as a massive winter storm swept from the center of the country into the east, coating roads with ice and snow at the same time.

BLOOMINGTON — Parking bans throughout the Twin Cities are lifting today after crews clear the streets of heavy snow.

Bloomington and Normal will both lift the parking bans starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

A new parking ban in uptown Normal will go in effect at 8 p.m. Friday as snow removal crews work in this area.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal residents urged to stay home as crews work to clear roads

No parked cars are permitted on any uptown Normal streets and should be moved to driveways, garages or parking lots. Residents can park in the parking lots of the town's parks until the ban is lifted at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The police department may ticket vehicles parked on the street.

The initial parking bans were enacted Tuesday evening in Bloomington-Normal ahead of the winter storm, which dropped  about 12 inches of snow across the area. Crews worked around the clock to clear the snow.

An Illinois State Department of Transportation worked in white-out conditions as it cleared Route 9 west of Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Close to 10 inches of snow had fallen across the twin cities by early morning.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

