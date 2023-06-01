NORMAL — The Town of Normal is seeking public feedback on its plans to improve Vernon Avenue from West Beaufort Street to Towanda Avenue.

A public meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the council chambers and Room 409 at City Hall in Uptown Station. Meeting materials will be shared on the town website, normalil.gov, after the meeting.

Vernon Avenue serves as an east-west corridor from Illinois State University to the business district along Veterans Parkway. The area includes several access points to Constitution Trail, Colene Hoose Elementary School and the school's 16-acre natural playground.

“This is a high traffic area frequented daily by people using many different types of transportation. Improving safety is critical," said City Manager Pam Reece, noting the town wants to hear from the public to ensure their needs are understood.

The Vernon Avenue improvements are part of the town's complete review of streets, with the objectives of lowering speed limits, increasing driver awareness and providing safe crossings for pedestrians. The effort is intended to increase safety and evaluate alternate transportation options.

A project budget will be determined following the review process.

For assistance with ADA access to the meeting, contact Greg Troemel at 309-454-9580 or gtroemel@normal.org.