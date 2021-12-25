TOP STORIES OF ’21 — NO. 7: Redistricting takes center stage after census results

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 10. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON — A once-a-decade process became a first-ever for McLean County in 2021.

Meanwhile, Illinois’ new congressional and state legislative district maps drew criticism from Republicans and others as heavily gerrymandered, or drawn to benefit the political party in power.

The new congressional map contains one fewer district due to population loss in the state.

Some argued that Gov. J.B. Pritzker did not keep his campaign promise that he would only sign a map created by an independent or bipartisan party. Some also argued that the new maps do not accurately reflect the diversity of the state.

The decennial census means local and state governments must redraw district maps ahead of the next elections.

After rumors and accusations of backroom deals to create new county board maps that would benefit one political party over another, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre opted to go a new route in 2021.

In May, McIntyre created the Red, White and Blue Ribbon Committee – the county’s first-ever bipartisan, independent committee created for the purpose of drawing new district maps.

But that came shortly after the board voted at a special meeting in May to retain its current structure of 10 districts with two members in each.

Contentious debates between rural citizens wanting the county board to consolidate the board to five districts with four members in each, and urban residents wanting the county board to expand the board to 20 districts with one member in each, fizzled, and several board members changed their votes to maintain the same structure.

Several Republican board members changed their minds from earlier committee meetings on the matter, leading to a 17-3 vote to keep the district structure the same. Board member Susan Schafer, R-District 9, was one of several members who changed their vote.

“What I am hoping for moving forward in this is when we look at the map phase, that we actually look at maps that stop the pitting of each other against each other,” Schafer said in May. “Stop the rural versus urban, the ‘I have more land than you do; I pay more taxes than you do.’”

Once that was settled, McIntyre announced the creation of the Red, White and Blue committee.

The committee was broken into three sub-groups – Red, White and Blue – which each were headed by retired circuit judges. Each group developed their own map based on new census data and presented them to the full county board.

The McLean County Board voted 11-9 in November to accept the Red group’s map proposal.

The three proposed maps had appeared strikingly similar to each other and to the previous map in place since 2011.

