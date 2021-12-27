Time for the tree to go? 🎄Here's how in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Those who bought or cut down real Christmas trees this year should explore options for disposing of the conifers, as dry trees can present a fire hazard. In Bloomington-Normal, that can be as easy as taking out the trash.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal says that trees should be tossed once the tree starts to dry out. They should not be stored in a garage or outside against the house, as they pose a significant fire hazard. Trees should be watered regularly until they are ready to be disposed of.

Bloomington-Normal residents have a few options to dispose of real Christmas trees, including leaving it out like normal brush waste for curbside pickup.

Normal crews will be picking up Christmas trees as time allows, the town said. Trees should be put out by 6 a.m. on assigned garbage collection days.

Bloomington is picking up trees during its regular brush collection, said Public Works Director Kevin Kothe. Residents should put out trees curbside on their scheduled brush days, like they would any other landscaping waste, he said.

“Anything that is not part of the plant should be taken off,” he said.

The calendar for brush pickups, including into 2022, can be found on the city website.

For Bloomington residents, the Citizen Convenience Center also takes trees year-round. Hours for the center can be found on the city website, as well as directions on how to use it. Residents need a city utility billing account to use the service. Staff will also ask for proof of residence.

Those outside Bloomington-Normal or people not covered with curbside service can bring their trees to Twin City Wood Recycling. The company charges $2 per tree.

Twin City Wood owner John Wollrab said people should be sure to take off all their ornaments and lights. The plastic that the trees sometimes come wrapped in also needs to be taken off, he said.

The company takes trees from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Wollrab said. It is located at 1606 W. Oakland Avenue, in Bloomington.

