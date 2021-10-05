'Surge' of eviction filings expected in coming weeks days after moratorium expired

BLOOMINGTON – On the second day without the moratorium on residential evictions in Illinois, the consensus between judges, lawyers and landlords is that it is much “too early to tell” what the scope of eviction filings will be in the coming weeks.

However, the anticipation does remain that a “flood” of eviction filings is on its way.

“The attorneys now are reporting that their phones are ringing a lot more from landlords, so I suspect that landlords are now turning the dial up to start filing more evictions,” said 11th Circuit Court Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer, who typically is the lone judge that resides over eviction cases.

The statewide eviction moratorium had been in place for about a year and a half to protect residents who lost income due to COVID-19-induced shutdowns from being evicted. It was lifted Monday as the state inches its way toward inoculation against COVID-19.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment and trying to prepare for the past 18 months,” said Adrian Barr, managing attorney for the Prairie State Legal Services’ Bloomington office. “With that protection now gone, we are preparing for a surge in eviction filings and we think those will be filed in fairly short order.”

Prairie State Legal Services provides assistance to tenants through legal advice, negotiations for agreements with landlords and through actual legal representation on cases.

Barr and Fellheimer each noted that the majority of cases are resolved through negotiations and do not reach trial. But no eviction cases related to nonpayment of rent due to income lost to COVID-19 have reached a trial.

Jeremy Hayes, executive director of the Bloomington Housing Authority, said while it is “a little early in the month,” the BHA does “intend to issue some (30-day) notices of lease termination.”

Rental assistance also remains available through several programs, including an Illinois Supreme Court-based rental relief which received $60 million in funding to provide “a safety net for litigants who are on the brink of eviction.”

Hayes said the BHA has “issued just month after month many, many notices about where tenants can get help and, of course, the simplest thing that we suggest is dialing 211 because PATH Crisis is our local clearinghouse for social service assistance and we know that they stay apprised of which organizations have funding for which types of situations.”

Of the 560 occupied units within the BHA, Hayes said the housing authority is mostly focused on about 25 who have not paid rent in “many, many months.” But, Hayes said, because public housing is unique and rent is based on income, many of the outstanding balances sit at about $1,000 to $1,500.

The BHA has not filed any eviction cases since the state allowed them to be filed beginning Aug. 1, Hayes said.

“We’re really focused on those who owe the most significant delinquencies,” he said.

With the anticipated surge in eviction filings, the agreed goal is to not allow that to turn into a surge in homelessness.

“I’ve been told it’s a very tight rental market,” Barr said. “Certainly, the folks we are working with … are having a hard time finding rental property.”

Fellheimer said the best thing a tenant who is heading toward eviction can do is show up to court.

“If someone puts their head in the sand and don’t come to court, they’re going to run the risk of a sheriff showing up with an order, which is the last thing we ever want to happen,” Fellheimer said.

To work through an influx of cases and in an attempt to avoid evictions, two other McLean County judges – Judge Rebecca Foley and Judge Paul Lawrence – have stepped in to assist with overseeing eviction cases.

Also, Fellheimer said that the court docket has changed slightly to allow more time in between hearings for people to talk to attorneys and to Prairie State Legal Services to seek rental assistance and reach an agreement prior to eviction.

