BLOOMINGTON — State Sen. David Koehler will host an open house at his new Bloomington office from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.

The office is at 216 N. Center St. in Bloomington, across the street from the McLean County Museum of History. The office is a shared space with Illinois State Rep. Sharon Chung.

The public is invited to stop by and chat with Koehler and tour the office upon the start of his representation of the greater Bloomington-Normal area.

The open house was originally scheduled for Friday, March 3, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Koehler's offices are run by his chief of staff, Jennifer Allison, who is based in Peoria. In the Bloomington office, Joshua Crockett is working as his director of constituent outreach. In Springfield, Aaron Tebrinke is working as his legislative assistant. Each office may be contacted for assistance.

The Bloomington-Normal office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, but are encouraged as the district office is often attending events.

Appointments can be made by calling the office at 309-808-2345.

