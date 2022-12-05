Some question raising Bloomington property tax levy to fund pensions

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington property owners have differing views about whether the city can cover its police and fire pension obligations without increasing its proposed 2022 property tax levies.

During a pair of truth in taxation hearings during Monday's council meeting, the city staff outlined estimated tax levies for the city and the Bloomington Public Library. Such hearings are required prior to the adoption of a tax levy when it's estimated to be 5% higher than the previous year's aggregate levy.

The levy requests will come before council for final approval at the Dec. 12 meeting.

Growth in Bloomington's overall tax base would allow the city to collect an additional $1.4 million in tax revenue, which would go toward the city's police and fire pensions, while keeping tax rates essentially unchanged.

The city is seeking $22 million for the city and $6.2 million for the library in property taxes payable in 2023. The figures for the 2021 levies were about $20.9 million for the city and about $5.9 million for the library.

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said even with that additional funding, a shortfall still exists in the city's pension obligations.

"All of the dedicated revenues do not quite meet the required amount to fund both of those pension funds," Gleason said. "In fact, with the $1.4 million increase, again keeping the property tax rate flat, but capturing the growth again because of the increased numbers of properties and the increase in value again of those properties that have been reassessed, we still fall about $400,000 short."

Despite that, some at the meeting suggested tapping other revenue sources instead of raising the levies.

Bloomington resident Jacqueline Beyer said the town of Normal is voting to keep its property tax levy flat this year by supplementing with other revenues to meet its pension obligations. The town also made a promise to avoid raising property taxes to cover debt.

"Bloomington is more than financially capable of doing the same thing with millions of dollars in new revenue streams and plenty of reserves," Beyer said.

Alderwoman Sheila Montney she doesn't know why the city couldn't draw on new revenue from cannabis and online sales taxes to supplement its pension commitments.

However, Bloomington firefighter and paramedic Clayton Matteson supported the levy increase and argued that if the city does not meet its obligations to its police and fire pension funds, it could negatively affect the city's credit rating and its ability to receive state funding.

"To be frank, taxes suck and nobody wants to pay them but we do have to make sure that we are meeting our responsibilities and our obligations," Matteson said.

Equalized assessed valuation growth also will allow the library to collect another $235,000 in tax revenue, which would go toward bond debt service from the library's expansion and renovations.