Sharon Chung wins Illinois 91st House District primary for Democrats

BLOOMINGTON — Musician and McLean County Board member Sharon Chung came out on top Tuesday in the Democratic primary
for the Illinois House 91st District.
According to unofficial results, Chung secured 3,582 votes, winning over Karla Bailey-Smith’s 2,066 votes with limited results available from Woodford County late Tuesday.
She will face Republican nominee Scott Preston.
Chung, celebrating at Nightshop in downtown Bloomington, said she and her team were feeling great about the results.
“It's a relief, kind of,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard these past couple months just getting our message out.”
Chung called Bailey-Smith a “formidable” opponent
throughout the campaign.
“I want to commend her on a very hard-fought race. It’s always sort of difficult to run against somebody in a primary that you know and respect,” she said.
Chung said she looks forward to continuing to work with Bailey-Smith in the coming months, “to hopefully get more Democrats elected in November.”
The newly drawn 91st District stretches from just beyond the Illinois River in the west, including Bartonville south of Peoria, to around most of Bloomington-Normal in the east.
In November, Chung will be hoping to turn the district blue since the seat has been filled by incumbent Mark Luft, R-Pekin, since his election in November 2020.
When Luft was elected, the district included portions of Tazewell, Fulton and Peoria counties. The redrawn legislative map moved its boundaries north of Pekin, away from Fulton County and toward Bloomington.
The district now includes parts of McLean, Woodford, Tazewell and Peoria counties.
Chung, an adjunct professor at Millikin University and professional classical musician and instructor, has served on the McLean County Board since her election in 2018.
In the lead-up to the primary, she said her daughters were the reason she got involved in politics and at the forefront of her decision to run this year.
“I often think about the world that younger generations, which include my daughters and my students, will inherit,” she said. “I want it to be a safe, fair, and healthy place with plenty of opportunities to learn and prosper. There is still a lot of work to be done in that regard.”
IL House District 91: candidate questionnaires
Election
Candidates were asked:
Why are you seeking election for this seat? What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing the Illinois General Assembly? What do you hope to accomplish in office? What has prepared you for this position?
Karla Bailey-Smith, D-Bloomington
Why are you seeking election for this seat?
We deserve value for our tax dollars, which pays the salaries of our State Representatives. We deserve a State Representative who is active and engaged in our communities, and who has taken the time to understand the needs and concerns of residents across the whole district. I care about the people and organizations that have not been valued and have not been represented. I recognize that our previous elected officials have consistently voted against anything that costs money without considering the long term benefits. I have a vision to value investment in our communities, or people, and to protect our natural environment while investing in a green future for Illinois.
What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing the Illinois General Assembly?
One of the biggest problems we have in Illinois is a combination of 1) some of the highest property taxes in the country and 2) relatively low state contributions to our public school systems. Because the “Fair Tax” amendment did not pass, the burden remains on property owners instead of requiring higher earners to pay their fair share. We need to close loopholes that allow corporations and high earners to avoid contributing to the public good. We need to set more rigid tax liability structures for corporations so they cannot “bargain down” their tax liabilities as easily. Our local school districts lose much needed local property tax dollars from businesses when they are allowed to negotiate their own contributions.
What do you hope to accomplish in office?
I want to help Illinois preserve our leadership in the agricultural sector while protecting our natural environment. In addition to being vulnerable to extreme weather events, commercial crops require so many environmentally unhealthy elements, and then most of them are exported. We can improve our economy and strengthen our remaining family farms by increasing LOCAL food production and incentivizing cover crops, diversification, and alley farming. I am proud to have supported CEJA, The Clean Equitable Jobs Act, yet our building codes need to be updated to make sure that roofs are ready for solar, that we are collecting rainwater and reusing it, and that we are creating more permeable surfaces to reduce runoff and flash flooding. Additionally, I want to help working families by ending the ban on rent control and increase access to affordable childcare, and I will continue to work to reduce gun violence in Illinois.
What has prepared you for this position?
Because of my years of involvement in state legislative advocacy, I have observed bills being developed, including being in the spaces where conversations and community brainstorming sessions were held around environmental goals and pretrial fairness. I have watched and supported legislation as it is introduced, as we court legislators to sign on to sponsor, and filled out witness slips and made phone calls to push a bill through committees.
Having seen how legislation is developed and passed, I know that we need to do a better job of bringing in stakeholders early in the development process to truly collaborate, and we need to thoroughly examine risk assessments to understand all the possible impacts of a proposed piece of legislation. My extensive canvassing conversations (since running in 2020) have provided me with an understanding of the range of viewpoints across the 91st District. My father modeled compassion, deep listening, and honoring every person’s lived experience without judgment, and I can bring these skills to the office of State Representative. As a self employed interior house painter for 22 years, every new job is a new relationship, and a new negotiation. These skills are absolutely at the core of being a good public servant.
PROVIDED
Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington
I am seeking election because Central Illinois is my home. My husband and I chose to make it our home after we got married 13 years ago. I love it here, and I want to fight for the interests of working families in our area. My two daughters were the reason I got involved in politics in the first place, and they played a large part when I decided to run for the McLean County Board nearly five years ago. And again, they were at the forefront of my more recent decision to run for the Illinois General Assembly.
I often think about the world that younger generations, which include my daughters and my students, will inherit. I want it to be a safe, fair, and healthy place with plenty of opportunities to learn and prosper. There is still a lot of work to be done in that regard. The rising cost of living is the greatest issue the Illinois General Assembly faces. As State Representative of the 91st District, I will focus on bringing down the cost of living for working families and strengthening Central Illinois’ economy. I will work to increase funding for our local public schools, lower healthcare costs, and reduce violence against women.
My experience over the past four years on the McLean County Board has prepared me well to serve in the Illinois General Assembly. I have gained extensive experience representing people in Central Illinois. I have learned how to work with other elected officials to pass measures that help my constituents while simultaneously balancing a budget. I am not afraid to raise and ask tough questions on behalf of my constituents. I have also been an advocate for openness and commonsense solutions, and I have worked hard to make fiscally responsible decisions for McLean County. My hard work, dedication, and proven track record has resulted in a number of endorsements from elected officials locally and around the state, including U.S. Senator Richard Durbin and U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, and the endorsements and support of labor unions, such as the AFL-CIO, the Illinois Education Association, and Laborers’ International Union of North America. With my experience, I am ready to hit the ground running, serving the residents of the 91st District from day one.
PROVIDED
James Fisher, R-Hudson
Why are you seeking election for this seat?
I am seeking office in the 91st district because I believe that for far too long politicians have failed the residents of Illinois. I also firmly believe I am the only candidate outside the machine, and I’m ready to step up and do what’s right for the people that live in my district, by making their voices heard! It’s time for leadership who won’t abandon their values when times get tough, and succumb to the pressure of the establishment, like all of my opponents will. I hope to be able to work with a new governor to accomplish some of the goals to reduce taxes, reduce government spending and eliminate the infringement of our second amendment rights.
What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing the Illinois General Assembly?
The most pressing issues are: taxes, taxes and more taxes. Illinois is the second highest taxed state in the nation. From fuel taxes to property taxes, Illinois is one of if not the highest and what do Illinois citizens get for it...? Some of the worst roads, some of the worst public schools and end up deepening the pockets of organizations and individuals who don’t deserve it. Illinois also has a problem with infringing on our constitutional rights: whether it be the second amendment or the way they handled COVID, the Illinois Government has a problem with an encroaching bureaucracy and it’s time someone took a stand against it!
What do you hope to accomplish in office?
In office I will seek to cut taxes, government regulations, enact term limits, protect the rights of the people of Illinois by enacting laws that protect your first, second and many other amendment rights.
What has prepared you for this position?
I am the only Republican candidate that actually lives in the 91st district. I have worked with the Mclean County GOP board for several years, I have been a precinct committeeman for many more years. I was a 2016 delegate to the Republican National Convention, and I served on the McLean County Unit 5 School board in the early 90s. I was an Intel Officer in the Army and reaching the rank of Major, I can get things done. I have lived on my farm outside of Hudson for 37 years and know what’s best to support farmers and small business owners. I know what needs to be done in Springfield, and am the only candidate with a wide enough array of experience to serve the 91st.
PROVIDED
Scott Preston, R-Normal
Why are you seeking election for this seat?
I was born, raised, and educated in central Illinois. I know how special the people are here and the limitless potential that exists. But for too long, bad policy out of Springfield has hindered efforts to increase economic growth. We need leaders in Springfield who’ll keep taxes low, rein in spending, and take on corruption. As State Representative, I will bring a fresh perspective and problem-solving mentality to the issues our communities face every day.
What do you believe are the most pressing issues facing the Illinois General Assembly?
The biggest issue is the high cost of living imposed on families because of inflation and high taxes. We all feel this everyday — everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump. I support pro-growth policies that will reduce the financial burden being placed on central Illinois families.
What do you hope to accomplish in office?
As my wife and I start our family here, I’ve been thinking back to my childhood and the great memories I have here with friends. Now, many of the people I grew up with in central Illinois are beginning their careers and planting roots in communities outside of Illinois in places like Texas and Florida. I’m sure many of us know people personally who have left Illinois for economic and job opportunities elsewhere. That must be a focus. I want our state government to not hold us back or crush us. We must prioritize getting our economy back on track, investing in our educational institutions, and defeating efforts to defund or lessen the powers of law enforcement.
What has prepared you for this position?
During my time on Normal Town Council, I’ve seen first-hand how a functioning government can solve real problems for people, which sometimes includes government getting out of the way. I bring combined experiences in business, local government, and community involvement to every discussion and vote. I have shown a commitment to economic growth, keeping taxes low and promoting policies to ensure a high quality of life during my tenure on council. I’m best equipped to bring a pragmatic, no-nonsense approach to the problems facing Illinois families, workers, job creators and taxpayers.
PROVIDED
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.