Sharon Chung wins Illinois 91st House District primary for Democrats

BLOOMINGTON — Musician and McLean County Board member Sharon Chung came out on top Tuesday in the Democratic primary for the Illinois House 91st District.

According to unofficial results, Chung secured 3,582 votes, winning over Karla Bailey-Smith’s 2,066 votes with limited results available from Woodford County late Tuesday.

She will face Republican nominee Scott Preston.

Chung, celebrating at Nightshop in downtown Bloomington, said she and her team were feeling great about the results.

“It's a relief, kind of,” she said. “We’ve worked so hard these past couple months just getting our message out.”

Chung called Bailey-Smith a “formidable” opponent throughout the campaign.

“I want to commend her on a very hard-fought race. It’s always sort of difficult to run against somebody in a primary that you know and respect,” she said.

Chung said she looks forward to continuing to work with Bailey-Smith in the coming months, “to hopefully get more Democrats elected in November.”

The newly drawn 91st District stretches from just beyond the Illinois River in the west, including Bartonville south of Peoria, to around most of Bloomington-Normal in the east.

In November, Chung will be hoping to turn the district blue since the seat has been filled by incumbent Mark Luft, R-Pekin, since his election in November 2020.

When Luft was elected, the district included portions of Tazewell, Fulton and Peoria counties. The redrawn legislative map moved its boundaries north of Pekin, away from Fulton County and toward Bloomington.

The district now includes parts of McLean, Woodford, Tazewell and Peoria counties.

Chung, an adjunct professor at Millikin University and professional classical musician and instructor, has served on the McLean County Board since her election in 2018.

In the lead-up to the primary, she said her daughters were the reason she got involved in politics and at the forefront of her decision to run this year.

“I often think about the world that younger generations, which include my daughters and my students, will inherit,” she said. “I want it to be a safe, fair, and healthy place with plenty of opportunities to learn and prosper. There is still a lot of work to be done in that regard.”

