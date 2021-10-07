Sens. Barickman, Rose, Turner coming to Bloomington Oct. 14

BLOOMINGTON — State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) is hosting a Regional Listening Tour from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, from at the Eastland Suites Conference Center, 1801 Eastland Drive, Bloomington.
The event will feature special guests Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason). Barickman, Rose and Turner are touring the region to gain a better understanding of the issues local families face and want to hear what they have to say at this in-person town hall event.
Registration for the event is encouraged. Visit ilsenategop.org/barickmanrlt or call 217-782-1650 for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
