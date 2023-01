Secretary of State Giannoulias to visit Bloomington DMV Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — Newly sworn-in Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will visit the Bloomington Driver Services Facility at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Wednesday news release from his office.

The facility, at 1510 W. Market St. in Bloomington, will remain open to the public for regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During his visit, Giannoulias will meet with staff of the Bloomington facility, and will also speak with local media.