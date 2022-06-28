 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scott Preston takes Republican primary for state's 91st House District

Illinois State University junior political science major Morgan Taylor has been participating as an election judge since high school and shares her experience volunteering on Election Primary Day.

NORMAL — Normal’s youngest town council member is one step closer to a seat in the Illinois General Assembly, coming out on top Tuesday in the Republican primary for Illinois 91st House District.

According to unofficial results, Scott Preston secured 4,277 votes over his opponent James Fisher’s 2,491 with limited results available from Woodford County late Tuesday.

“I am grateful for the people of the 91st District. I am grateful to have their confidence and their vote,” he said Tuesday night.

Preston said he looks forward to earning the votes of those who didn’t cast in his favor, bringing together “a diverse coalition of people as we now look onward to November.”

Preston, founder and president of the real estate investment company Preston Property Group, has served on the Normal Town Council since 2013.

During his campaign for the General Assembly, the Bloomington-Normal native said his priorities include rebuilding the state economy, investing in educational institutions and supporting law enforcement.

The newly drawn 91st District stretches from just beyond the Illinois River in the west, including Bartonville south of Peoria, to around most of Bloomington-Normal in the east.

In November, Preston will vie to succeed incumbent Mark Luft, R-Pekin, who has held the seat since his election in November 2020.

When Luft was elected, the district included portions of Tazewell, Fulton and Peoria counties. The redrawn legislative maps moved its boundaries north of Pekin, away from Fulton County and toward Bloomington.

The district now includes parts of McLean, Woodford, Tazewell and Peoria counties.

Preston is expected to face McLean County Board member Sharon Chung in November.

Scott Preston, R-Normal

James Fisher, R-Hudson

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

