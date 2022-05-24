Rivian, city partner to host monthly employee farmers' markets

The electric vehicle company is partnering with the city of Bloomington to bring a market to the plant in west Normal.
Starting in June, employees of Rivian will have exclusive access to a monthly market with various vendors from the weekly Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market participating.
Akin to the market held on the Museum Square, the Rivian farmers’ markets will also welcome local musicians to perform.
"We are excited to partner with Rivian to provide the employee farmers’ markets and to support our local farmers and business owners,” said Melissa Hon, Bloomington’s economic and community development director.
The city’s economic and community development team will provide “Link-Match” services to Rivian employees at the markets, made possible through an Experimental Station grant.
The “Link-Match” program vouchers can be redeemed for fresh produce at participating farmers’ markets across Illinois.
The farmers’ markets hosted at Rivian will be available only to Rivian employees, through September.
Photos: Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns to tents on square
SECONDARY
061420-blm-loc-2market
061420-blm-loc-3market
061420-blm-loc-4market
061420-blm-loc-5market
061420-blm-loc-6market
061420-blm-loc-7market
061420-blm-loc-8market
061420-blm-loc-9market
061420-blm-loc-10market
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
The development agreement includes an incentive package that will allow for owners of Red Raccoon Games to remodel and move into the Main Plaza building at 301 N. Main St., which is next to the store’s current location at 309 N. Main St.