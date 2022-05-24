Rivian, city partner to host monthly employee farmers' markets

BLOOMINGTON — Rivian Automotive is getting a farmers’ market of its own this summer.

The electric vehicle company is partnering with the city of Bloomington to bring a market to the plant in west Normal.

Starting in June, employees of Rivian will have exclusive access to a monthly market with various vendors from the weekly Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market participating.

Akin to the market held on the Museum Square, the Rivian farmers’ markets will also welcome local musicians to perform.

"We are excited to partner with Rivian to provide the employee farmers’ markets and to support our local farmers and business owners,” said Melissa Hon, Bloomington’s economic and community development director.

The city’s economic and community development team will provide “Link-Match” services to Rivian employees at the markets, made possible through an Experimental Station grant.

The “Link-Match” program vouchers can be redeemed for fresh produce at participating farmers’ markets across Illinois.

The farmers’ markets hosted at Rivian will be available only to Rivian employees, through September.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.