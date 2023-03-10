Welcome HOME!! This Gorgeous 2 Story is perfectly located in the Old Farm Lakes East Side Subdivision. Beautiful Curb Appeal ~ with one of the roomiest front porches we've seen! This Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage ~ Fully Fenced in Yard Home has been Lovingly Modernized Room by Room. Light and Airy Color Palette throughout ~ with White Trim. SOOO Much pride in Ownership. Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen with Quart Countertops, Backsplash, Abundant Cabinetry. Open to the Fantastic Living Room with Hardwood Floors, Wainscoting, and Gas Fireplace. Updated 1/2 Bath . Large Separate Dining Room which leads to a roomy Sitting Room or Possible Office or Toy Room~ so many options. The 2nd Floor Boasts A Very Large Master Bedroom with Double Closets, Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Remodeled Master Bath with Gorgeous Walk In Shower , Vanity and Updated Countertop and Lighting ~ Including 3 Great Sized Bedrooms , Modern Hall Bath and Roomy Closets. The Lower Level has a Fantastic Finished Family Room with Built in Storage, Laundry, Large Additional Storage Area, with a Rough in for a Bath. This Home has had so much Love poured into it, we have detailed records for each item that the sellers have attended to or updated throughout the Years~ it has been Immaculately maintained . Some outstanding Features of the Home include but are not limited to: Whole House Fan, Sump pump and Back Up Sump, Quart Countertops, Newer Storm Door, Radon Mitigation System, Newer Merrilat Cabinets and Drawer Pulls, Backsplash, Pedestal Sink , Toilets, Mirrors, Delta faucets, Updated Fridge and Dishwasher, Anderson Patio Door, Richmond Water Heater 2016, 11 New Windows 2017, Additional Insulation added 2012, Train HVAC 2009 with Air Cleaner, Architectural Shingles 2009, Newer Storm door and Side Entry Door. Newer Carpet and Congoleum Vinyl. The Washer and Dryer are located on a pedestal for convenience only.

