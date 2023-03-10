NORMAL — State Rep. Sharon Chung will host a Coffee & Conversation event from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at The Coffeehouse & Deli, 114 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Members of the public are invited to meet with Chung to ask questions, express opinions on current legislation and ask for assistance on state-related issues. Staff will be in attendance to take notes and assist constituents.
Free coffee and pastries will be provided for those who attend.
For more information, contact Chung's office at 309-808-2351 or info@RepChung.com.
