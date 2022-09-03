Regional Planning Commission releases draft transportation plan

BLOOMINGTON — A draft version of the Metropolitan Long-Range Transportation Plan 2050 is available for public review and comment online or in person.

The plan is being developed by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission, working with area governments and agencies. The plan includes public feedback from a survey held earlier this year; priorities that guided the development of the plan; and a look at long-term needs and goals for transportation in the Bloomington-Normal area.

The document is available online at mcplan.org, as well as in person at the McLean County Regional Planning Commission office and both the Bloomington and Normal public libraries. The MCRPC office is in the Government Center at 115 E. Washington St., Bloomington, in Suite M103.

Comments can be provided in various ways, including online at mcplan.org, email to ghuss@mcplan.org, via phone at 309-828-4331 or by hard copy either dropped off or mailed to the MCRPC office at the address above. Comments can also be dropped off at the libraries.

