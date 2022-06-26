Read answers from McLean County Board candidates

Thirty-four McLean County residents are running for a seat on the McLean County Board in the June 28 primary election. The 20-member board consists of 10 districts, with two members representing each district.

The Pantagraph contacted candidates last week with a list of questions ahead of Tuesday's election. Below are the responses from those who replied to the inquiries.

District 1

Andrew Hollins, Democrat:

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

I can't speak to this broad of a question at this point in time.

What is your highest priority as a District 1 county board member?

Having the voices of District 1 heard in the board room.

What motivates you to run for county board?

Getting a more balanced voice at the table, not a majority Republicans.

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

I have held a board position previously, though not in government. I have been on committees for change. I have experiences in McLean County that have lead me to desiring to be part of making change happen in McLean County.

District 2

Jim Soeldner, Republican (incumbent):

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

Nursing home, justice system and highways are important, but the highest priority is inflation and keeping the line on taxes. The main way we can help citizens and there struggle with money is to keep real-estate taxes low and be wise guardians of county's revenue. We must resist the urge to solve every problem by throwing money at it. That's what the state does. And recognize where that has put us.

What is your highest priority as a District 2 county board member?

Again, keeping taxes low and seeing that the state pays us money that is owed for Medicaid reimbursement at the nursing home and to fight to collect our fair share of state income taxes.

What motivates you to run for county board?

My motivation for seeking another term is hearing comments from friends and neighbors and their appreciation for the work I've done. Also hearing other candidates and their lack of knowledge. We must retain experience on the county board and in state government.

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

My years on the county board and as chairman of various committees allows me an insight that others don't have. "Remember when we," is a common statement heard and I can respond "Yes, I do." I remember what actions worked and when they didn't.

District 4

Jim Rogal, Democrat (incumbent):

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

McLean County is facing many of the same issues that we are seeing nationally. We have a need for affordable housing, our workers deserve a living wage and access to mental health services. McLean County has a Mental Health Action plan that needs to be prioritized and put into practice.

What is your highest priority as a District 4 county board member?

We need to be good stewards of our tax dollars while also ensuring that vital services are kept up. Finding and retaining qualified staff at all levels of county government from the Government center to the nursing home to the sheriffs office. We also need to ensure that our public lands and roads are kept up and usable and accessible to all county residents.

What motivates you to run for county board?

I sought the appointment and am now seeking election to the board because I want to show my children that good government means stepping up and being involved. I spent time growing up in District 4 and we chose this community and neighborhood because that was where I grew up and this is where we wanted to raise our children.

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

I worked in state government for 16 years. Including the final six at the Illinois Department of Corrections as a policy advisor. I understand the importance of working on both sides of the political spectrum as well as getting opposing sides to work together for a common good. Those 16 years also showed me that policy and government is rarely partisan.

Steve Harsh, Republican:

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

The biggest issue today is the soaring real estate taxes, and trusting government to use our tax dollars for the purpose they are intended. It is the government's responsibility to provide police and fire protection, good streets, roads, water and sewer. It is not difficult to see, by the condition of our streets and roads, that some of these areas have been neglected. Where are the Tax dollars going that are collected for these services?

What is your highest priority as a District 4 county board member?

My highest priority is to see tax dollars collected for specific purposes get to their rightful destination. Government never has an income or revenue problem, government has a spending problem. It will be my duty to help government cut taxes and spending just as our citizens and businesses have to do in these inflationary times.

What motivates you to run for county board?

Nothing changes until somebody stands up to make a difference. The taxes here are some of the highest in the country. In order to lure large companies and manufacturing, we have to offer boatloads of tax incentives. When those incentives run out, these businesses usually want them renewed, in order for them to stay, or they may leave. We are currently on our third car manufacturing plant, looking to renew tax incentives. These tax incentives come directly out of our local school budgets. Guess who's asking for a tax increase? Wouldn't it make sense to lower taxes to be more competitive with surrounding states, especially when we have one of the most convenient locations in the country?

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

I was born and raised in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County. I attended the University of Missouri, returned to Bloomington-Normal, helped my folks open, run, and operate Topper's Steakhouse. Subsequently, bought the business, changed the name to Steve's Steakhouse and Lounge (currently Times Past Inn). After selling the business, I became a realtor, and opened Steve Harsh Real Estate. Ultimately, we started, owned and operated Budget Liquors in Normal. After several years in the liquor business, I was introduced to Financial Services, where I have remained to the present time. This past business experience affords me the opportunity to make sound, common sense decisions, and keep priorities in order.

District 7

Donald Crop, Republican:

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

I am somewhat undecided if it is our roads and bridges, or public safety. It is no surprise that our infrastructure is in need of repair, but the crime rate in the county seems to be picking up. Most of that falls on the cities of Bloomington and Normal, but the county owns some of that, also.

What is your highest priority as a District 7 county board member?

County board members must be good stewards of the public funds. I think it behooves us to ensure that every tax dollar taken is spent wisely.

What motivates you to run for county board?

I want to make sure that the most necessary items are properly funded and the projects of lesser concern are given a lower priority until such time as the funds can be allocated without sacrificing the most pressing needs.

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

Spending 10 years in the US Army gave me the opportunity to plan, develop, and implement projects while working as a team member. Retiring from COUNTRY Financial as a supervisor allowed me to further sharpen those skills by working on projects and committees with other managerial staff while leading a work team. Living in other states and countries gave me a perspective on how “other” entities govern. I have been a resident of McLean Country since 1981.

Geoff Tompkins, Republican:

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing Mclean County residents today?

Public Safety. Without it, none of our aspirations will ever come to fruition. Backing the Blue, providing the resources the citizens of McLean County deserve - through law enforcement and criminal justice oriented community service agencies, mental health services and partner agencies must be a top priority if we are to be the thriving, safe community our citizens and businesses expect. As a member of the county board, providing the resources our criminal Justice agencies need to get the job done will be at the forefront of my efforts. The upcoming SAFE-T act will impose new and unique challenges for those that protect and serve us. As a member of the county board, I will stand fast with these agencies and all of our elected public servants to make sure they get what they need from our county government to get the job done.

What is your highest priority as a District 7 county board member?

Constituent Service. There is no higher priority to me than serving the needs of the residents of District 7. I will ask the tough questions. I will fight for those programs that enhance the quality of life for the citizens of District 7. I will be a clear and forceful voice for those who do not have traditional avenues of influence on our county board. I won't stop and I won't back down and I won't 'stay in my lane'. I will vote with the will of the citizens of District 7 and my conscience. I will, above all, serve the citizens of District 7 and McLean County.

What motivates you to run for county board?

I have been blessed to live right in the heart of District 7, in our family home that my grandfather built right before he went off to WWII. My children went to Washington School, BJHS and BHS, all located in District 7. I have roots here. I am motivated by the spirit of those who served before me such as my late friend and mentor Rich Buchanan. I'm motivated by the example shown by the dean of constituent service, Dan Brady. I'm motivated by consensus builders such as Steve Stockton. In short, I'm motivated to serve by the citizens of the district who I have worked and lived beside. I'm motivated because I care.

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

My experience working with and for local and state government and on the campaigns of many local and state elected officials has helped me prepare for this office. I believe my experience working in customer facing jobs, where customer service is paramount has given me the focus on putting people first.

District 8

Gary Stevens, Republican:

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

I think the most apparent issue facing Mclean County voters is the rise in prices. Everything has gone up. The county has kept its tax rate almost the same for a few years. But both State and Federal governments have made some decisions that have contributed to higher costs.

What is your highest priority as a District 8 county board member?

To protect innocent human life in the county. I aim to vote for making intersections safer in the county by getting the traffic entering intersections to slow down and go in the same direction. This could be done by making modern rotaries or circles. I will also vote to reduce the amount of trips in cars by advocating for paid parking. And I will vote toward building alternative ways to get around stopped trains.

What motivates you to run for county board?

I felt a responsibility to run. The state and county changed the district lines so I am now in a new district. Also I wanted to give the citizens of our district another choice. I have other responsibilities with work and church, but I felt I needed to step up and offer an alternative to the other party's candidates..

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

I have a great deal of experience driving in the city and in the area. I have driven for Domino's Pizza for 35 years. I have driven for other companies moving flowers to Quincy and people to Joliet and to St. Louis. I have had a few close calls and have seen a number of crash results at intersections. I have been involved with politics by being a precinct committeeman and by running for city council.

District 10

Corey Beirne, Democrat:

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

I believe that McLean County is in a unique position right now. Our county was one of the few in Illinois that grew in population in the last decade, and with companies like Ferrero and Rivian expanding in our community, we have an opportunity to sustain and build on this growth.

This requires a balanced approach; we want to continue to attract business, maintain our infrastructure, and support the professionals who serve our county. We also need to ensure that tax dollars are spent mindfully and responsibly.

I believe our biggest issue is this: how we can best prepare for the short and long term future of our county. This can be done by ensuring our current facilities are maintained, departments funded, and employees are well paid, in addition to taking advantage of opportunities for future growth.

What is your highest priority as a District 10 county board member?

I’d like to contribute to a fresh perspective on the county board. Our community is addressing questions that we couldn’t have imagined 10 years ago, even 3 years ago. Applying the same mindset that’s been the hallmark of the County Board for so long to such unparalleled issues as how to address our housing crisis for example will just not work.

What motivates you to run for county board?

I’ve decided to run for McLean County Board because I believe this perspective of community, empathy, transparent governance, and responsible financial stewardship is needed in our Republican-led County Board and the agencies it oversees. My votes will be based on data compiled by experts and conversations with impacted stakeholders, not conspiracy theories. Those who disagree with a vote or viewpoint will be heard and responded to with empathy and respectful dialogue, not verbal attacks and insults. Above all and most importantly, I commit to compassion, equity, and a focus on solutions.

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

I’ve lived in McLean County since 1995 when I came to study at ISU. 27 years later, I’m fortunate to have raised my children here, been a foster parent, and currently teach music at Parkside and Prairieland Elementary Schools.

I have Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education from Illinois State University and am certified Master Teacher with the state of Illinois, a designation shared by only 5% of Illinois teachers. I spent several years as a High School and Junior High band director before a career change took me to State Farm for five years. I have since returned to teaching and have been part of the wonderful community of educators in Unit 5 since 2017.

Outside of the classroom, I’ve been a Cub Scout leader at Northpoint Elementary, a board member of local arts organizations, and a longtime member and practicing musician in local music groups. My wife and I have also been foster parents, which has given us experience.

Chuck Erickson, Republican (incumbent):

What is the biggest issue, in your opinion, facing McLean County residents today?

Public safety and the budget. Recently, I voted in favor of giving our McLean County Deputies a pay raise. They earned it. I remember remarking that I was not sure that could have passed two years ago about this time. But I am not one that is pro-public safety during an election year and suddenly something else thereafter. I will continue to advocate for our Sheriff’s Department as I have. I will also be an advocate for the taxpayer. I am proud that when I joined the county board in 2011, the county tax rate was .91673 and in 2021, the county tax rate was .91386. I like to believe and know that I played a part in that. There are some on the county board that think the county board needs to drastically increase spending. Well, you know what that means, grab your pocketbook. As inflation eats at your earnings, they believe the only entity that should get richer during this time is government. They profess to be moderates yet after the election, they will vote for one tax increase after another. My favorite President Ronald Reagan said of them, they spend like drunken sailors, although that would be an insult to drunken sailors because they spend their own money. It is not our money. It is your money. I want to continue to advocate for you, the forgotten interest, the taxpayer.

What is your highest priority as a District 10 county board member?

To listen to and advocate for my constituents. After all, they put me there and they rely on me to make good decisions on their behalf. While you may not always agree with my view, you will know that I heard you out and gave you fair consideration. Which is all anyone can ask. No two people agree all the time on every issue. But we can hopefully agree to respectfully disagree from time to time. This is a lost ability in politics nowadays. As Ronald Reagan once said, my 80% friend is not my 20% enemy.

My second priority is keeping taxes low. If I use the 2021 property tax rate of $.91386 per $100 of equalized assessed value, the property tax rate has remained steady during my eleven years on the McLean County Board. I have advocated and fought for this every year. I will continue to do so. Furthermore, considering that present revenue is $3,143,596 over 2022 projected budget revenue, the county is on a path to exceed revenue projections. This is the result of Republicans like me that serve on the county board fighting against Democrats on the county board whose only objective is to tax and spend and tax and spend.

What motivates you to run for county board?

I love McLean County and believe it is worth fighting for. The county board in recent years has had Republican majorities. Contrary to the misinformation propagated by the other party, this same county board has held the tax rate at nearly the same level since 2011. While doing so, the county board built a new modern jail specifically designed to take care of the mentally ill. This same Republican majority started a mental health initiative to address mental health issues that either were not being addressed at the state level or were being neglected. Now some have propagated, the Democrats, that the county board has not spent any money over the last eleven years, that our budgets have been stingy. This negates the fact that in 2011, the McLean County budget was $78 million dollars. That same budget was $106 million in 2021, pre-American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, a 35.57% increase. In 2022, our budget with ARPA funds was $130 million dollars. Republican majorities on the county board have promoted and protected public safety while holding the tax rate steady. While I certainly wish we would have spent less, we didn’t neglect. We assessed priorities and made proper decisions. I want to be re-elected to the county board to maintain proper priorities at the least expense to the taxpayers and citizens of McLean County. I will continue to advocate for responsible government spending if re-elected to the county board.

What experience do you have that you think prepares you for this position?

I have been a practicing attorney in Bloomington since 1997. I graduated with honors, magna cum laude, from ISU with a degree in economics. I was appointed to the county board in 2011 and elected in 2012, re-elected in 2014 and 2018. I have studied leadership and completed the Leadership Certificate Program of Illinois State University, the John C. Maxwell Certification Program and in 2020 the University of Illinois Extension in partnership with the United Counties Council of Illinois. This program was specifically tailored to county board members from around the state. Since serving on the county board, I have served as chairman of the Land Use Committee and Justice Committee. I was chairman of the McLean County Republican Party from 2014 to 2018. While practicing law, you get to understand the needs of clients and their need for someone to listen to them and advocate for them. I have been an effective and articulate advocate for them and my constituents in District 10. I was born and raised in Gibson City and while not in McLean County, that experience has helped me to understand rural McLean County. My father was a pro-union Democrat, my mother an Independent, yet I became a common sense fiscally conservative Republican. I got my independent streak from my mother. My upbringing, my education, my life experience, my experience on the board has all prepared me for another term on the board.

