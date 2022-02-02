Public meeting scheduled for Normal underpass project

NORMAL — Normal is holding a community meeting to allow residents to give input on the future pedestrian underpass planned for Uptown Station.

The meeting will conducted in an open house format from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Normal City Hall, 11 Uptown Circle, Room 409.

According to a notice from the town clerk, the purpose of the meeting is to present an update on the project and gather input on the north and south plazas, amenities and additions to the public spaces and overall aesthetics of the structure.

Exhibits, maps and aerial photography of the area will be available for viewing during the open house.

Town representatives and the consultant team for the project will be present to answer individual questions and receive comments from attendees.

Questions concerning the project may be directed to Ryan Otto, director of public works and engineering, at 309-454-9574.

Those with disabilities who plan to attend the meeting and will require accommodations, those with questions regarding accessibility at city hall and those with limited English proficiency who may need assistance communicating are asked to contact Greg Troemel, the town’s ADA coordinator, at 309-454-9580 or gtroemel@normal.org.

