Pritzker announces gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University

NORMAL — A gubernatorial debate is coming to Normal this fall.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign announced Thursday two debates have been scheduled.

The first will be held the evening of Oct. 4 in Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, hosted by the university, WMBD-TV and AARP Illinois.

A second debate is set to take place Oct. 18 in Chicago, hosted by WGN-TV.

Further details about the debates were not announced.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has not made any announcements regarding his intent to participate in those scheduled debates.