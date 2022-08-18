Pritzker announces gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University

NORMAL — A gubernatorial debate is coming to Normal this fall.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign announced Thursday two debates have been scheduled.
The first will be held the evening of Oct. 4 in Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, hosted by the university, WMBD-TV and AARP Illinois.
A second debate is set to take place Oct. 18 in Chicago, hosted by WGN-TV.
Further details about the debates were not announced.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has not made any announcements regarding his intent to participate in those scheduled debates.
Photos: Illinois State Fair political days through the years
2012 State Fair
2012 State Fair
2015 State Fair
2015 State Fair
2015 State Fair
2007 State Fair
2008 State Fair
2008 State Fair
2009 State Fair
2012 State Fair
2012 State Fair
2005 State Fair
2004 State Fair
2003 State Fair
2003 State Fair
2006 State Fair
2007 State Fair
2012 State Fair
2018 State Fair
2012 State Fair
2021 State Fair
2021 State Fair
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.