Pritzker announces gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University

NORMAL — A gubernatorial debate is coming to Normal this fall.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign announced Thursday two debates have been scheduled.

The first will be held the evening of Oct. 4 in Braden Auditorium at Illinois State University, hosted by the university, WMBD-TV and AARP Illinois.

A second debate is set to take place Oct. 18 in Chicago, hosted by WGN-TV.

Further details about the debates were not announced.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has not made any announcements regarding his intent to participate in those scheduled debates.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

