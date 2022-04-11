OSF St. Joseph gets $700K for family medicine residency program

BLOOMINGTON — A new family medicine residency program at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center aims to recruit physician residents to the area, allow them to train here and become a part of the community.

"As we see more and more people come into town, we're also seeing more and more new patients coming into our ambulatory practices," said hospital President Lynn Fulton. "We knew we had a need four years ago, but now that we a have a larger population, that need has increased, and to bring those physicians really is going to be critical for the future of medical care in our community."

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, announced $700,000 in federal Community Project Funding (CFP) program funding for the program during a visit to the hospital Monday afternoon. His office requested the funding in the appropriations bill and has been in play since 2021.

The new residency program is a response to ongoing shortages of physicians across the country, especially in Illinois, and will attempt to attract physician residents here where they can train, become comfortable and hopefully call this community their home in the long run, Fulton said.

"Study after study shows when you have a residency program that is built out that physicians come to you, they stay in the community, they raise their families here, they spend money, and I look at that as how that affects our community here in Bloomington-Normal," LaHood said. "And also when you think about physician shortages across the country, having a facility that is a first-class facility to have that type of training and you couple that with what OSF has done … it's a win-win for the community and for OSF."

The funding will be used to convert and remodel a 4,000-square-foot space into an education and learning environment for physicians enrolled in the family medicine residency program at St. Joseph, said Todd Kettering, director of the program.

Kettering added the space will have a lounge area and individual workspaces for practicing physicians to relax and focus on their clinical work all while being on call.

Other features include a conference room that can hold 30 members to observe clinical studies or MRI images and a simulation center that is part of OSF's hospital network and will allow physicians to access practice terminals, Kettering said.

"Fortunately a lot of great groundwork has already been done by all the fine people here to make that happen," he said. "You don't have a house built on sand; we got a house built with a great foundation to do what we need to do in educating the next generation of physicians."

Fulton said they are beginning with the bidding process this month and hoping to start construction on the lower level of Eastland Medical Plaza II sometime early in the summer with the program kicking off in July 2023.

It will consist of a three-year program with six residents receiving hands-on training per year that will eventually turn into 18 physician residents working alongside clinicians in all parts of the hospital, Fulton said.

The program also is in the process of receiving accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, a nonprofit private council that is responsible for evaluating all graduate medical training programs for physicians in the U.S.

"It's not just Bloomington-Normal; we really look at the surrounding community as well as our sister hospital in Pontiac," Fulton said, referring to OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center.

"By having this residency program it will also enable us to do some rotations," Fulton added. "They may go to Pontiac to see some of the care that's delivered there and give those physicians more exposure to what we view as rural medicine."

