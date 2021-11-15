Online features, communication highlighted among ADA modifications in Normal's new plan

NORMAL — Updated online features, a renewed effort to address physical accessibility and the Town of Normal’s commitment to keep working on issues found in a self-evaluation are among the key takeaways from an ADA transition plan presented to the council Monday night.
“We’re always going to strive to continue to remove barriers; we’re never going to be done,” said Greg Troemel, the town’s director of inspections who has been designated as ADA coordinator.
Since January 2020, town staff have worked on a self-evaluation of town facilities, programs, communications and other areas because “everything we touch and do needs to be thought of through an accessibility lens,” Troemel said.
Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said that includes the town’s website, which after a lengthy audit by the Illinois Assistive Technology Program has already had some modifications implemented, like an accessibility tab, improved readability and additional navigation tools.
“The communication piece, I think, is critical,” Trustee Kevin McCarthy said after the plan was presented. “... The access to information and services and the ability to interact with your government online is only going to increase – it’s increasing rapidly now, it’s only going continue to increase – so from a social equity perspective, the ability to tackle that now … is really great for me to see that that was being included.”
Community input will continue to be taken into consideration for this transition plan that town staff consider a "living" or "working" document, the plan says.
Sidewalks, parking, crosswalks, curb ramps, parks and community activities and "general wayfinding" which includes signage were the priorities identified by more than 80 Normal residents who were surveyed, Oloffson said.
Council accepted a work-order based contract with J. Spencer Construction, LLC as the general contractor for projects that arise from the ADA plan.
The cost to mitigate the ADA issues brought forward in the plan is estimated at $400,000, according to materials for Monday’s meeting.
Council also voted to proceed with the next phases of the underpass project, which was initially brought forward in Normal’s 2014 Uptown 2.0 plan in part to address safety and accessibility issues at Uptown Station.
Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said she was “a healthy skeptic and a cautious supporter” of the underpass, and as the council approved an agreement for Phase II and III engineering, she asked that town staff keep members and the community as informed as possible on this “once in a decade” endeavor.
“They are building that into the scope of the project, to do public outreach; that is wonderful. Let’s seize those opportunities as a council. I implore the staff to seize that opportunity to enhance the communication and keep the public engaged in this. It’s so important,” she said.
Council approved a $3,291,586 agreement with WSP USA Inc. However, the town’s share of these phases is estimated at $232,634.31 with remaining cost expected to be covered by grant funding and railroad program funds.
In other business, the council approved a motion to authorize town staff to prepare the 2021 property tax levy ordinance, a measure Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day said is a statutory requirement under Illinois tax code.
The levy is expected to be $13.4 million, an increase of $326,324. However, City Manager Pam Reece said the tax rate is expected to remain the same as the 2020 rate at $1.4697.
Council also approved:
- An $89,400 agreement with Scharnett Associates to replace the “Luckey Climber” exhibit at the Children’s Discovery Museum, to be reimbursed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Public Museum Capital Grant program;
- An amended site plan for Rivian that includes a 623,000-square-foot addition;
- The $37,907 purchase of turf maintenance equipment from Burris Equipment to be used on town athletic fields and golf courses.
Continuing Pantagraph coverage in the Jelani Day case
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River.
Among the attendees is the Rev. Jesse Jackson. This burial comes 10 days after the family held a funeral service at Danville High School to honor the Illinois State University grad student.
Anyone with information on Jelani Day's death is asked to call 815-433-2161.
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
State law enforcement officials told The Pantagraph on Sunday that DNA backlogs did not slow down confirmation of the body found in the Illinois River last month as Jelani Day.
Teachers at Danville High School saw great potential in Jelani Day.
During Jelani Day's celebration of life, his four siblings sing a tribute backs by a community choir. READ MORE HERE.
Carmen Bolden Day says to work does not end with laying her son to rest. READ MORE HERE.
“You’re not going to forget his name because I’m not going to let you,” Carmen Bolden Day said on Saturday.
Pantagraph journalists spent last week in Danville speaking to those who knew Day, and they described him as big-hearted, hard-working and on a path to success.
“He will never be forgotten, Dr. Jelani J.J. Day,” mother Carmen Bolden Day said at the event. "They're going to remember Jelani's name forever.”
"Thank you for realizing Jelani was important, not just to us, he was important to everybody," his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said.
BLOOMINGTON — A change.org petition asking for state and federal authorities to investigate the death of Illinois State University graduate st…
The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon a person of interest sought by Peru Police has been cleared by investigators and is not a suspect in the case.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…
Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.
A body found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing Illinois State University graduate studen…
Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinoi…
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…
"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."
BLOOMINGTON — The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who …
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
BLOOMINGTON — A GoFundMe page to raise money for finding a missing Illinois State University student has generated $12,503 as of Monday.
BLOOMINGTON — The search for a missing Illinois State University graduate student has continued into its fourth week.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
BLOOMINGTON — For Carmen Bolden Day, no amount of money is worth keeping if she can’t have her son back.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
BLOOMINGTON — Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing la…
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J…
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson told The Pantagraph he expects as many as 1,000 people to attend a Friday march in Bloomington-Normal for Jelani Day, whose mysterious death has stirred national attention.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with The Pantagraph Thursday morning about the planned march in Bloomington and Normal for Jelani Day, the Illin…
"We want to gain one thing, and that is justice for Jelani Day," said Cameron Barnes, national youth director with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
In response to a letter sent this month by state Rep. Kambium Buckner, Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka said that investigators with the multi-jurisdictional unit gave all files in the case of Jelani Day's death to the FBI.
ISU student Emily Escobedo talks asks for a more thorough investigation into the death of graduate student Jelani Day
The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, addresses supporters who showed up Friday to a march led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson for her son. Activ…
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and hundreds marched from Bloomington to Normal on Friday for Jelani Day, the Illinois State student whose death remains a mystery.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson took part in a march Friday for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student whose remains were found in the Illin…
Marchers move through Bloomington calling for an investigation into the death of Jelani Day. READ MORE HERE.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.