Online features, communication highlighted among ADA modifications in Normal's new plan

NORMAL — Updated online features, a renewed effort to address physical accessibility and the Town of Normal’s commitment to keep working on issues found in a self-evaluation are among the key takeaways from an ADA transition plan presented to the council Monday night.

“We’re always going to strive to continue to remove barriers; we’re never going to be done,” said Greg Troemel, the town’s director of inspections who has been designated as ADA coordinator.

Since January 2020, town staff have worked on a self-evaluation of town facilities, programs, communications and other areas because “everything we touch and do needs to be thought of through an accessibility lens,” Troemel said.

Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said that includes the town’s website, which after a lengthy audit by the Illinois Assistive Technology Program has already had some modifications implemented, like an accessibility tab, improved readability and additional navigation tools.

“The communication piece, I think, is critical,” Trustee Kevin McCarthy said after the plan was presented. “... The access to information and services and the ability to interact with your government online is only going to increase – it’s increasing rapidly now, it’s only going continue to increase – so from a social equity perspective, the ability to tackle that now … is really great for me to see that that was being included.”

Community input will continue to be taken into consideration for this transition plan that town staff consider a "living" or "working" document, the plan says.

Sidewalks, parking, crosswalks, curb ramps, parks and community activities and "general wayfinding" which includes signage were the priorities identified by more than 80 Normal residents who were surveyed, Oloffson said.

Council accepted a work-order based contract with J. Spencer Construction, LLC as the general contractor for projects that arise from the ADA plan.

The cost to mitigate the ADA issues brought forward in the plan is estimated at $400,000, according to materials for Monday’s meeting.

Council also voted to proceed with the next phases of the underpass project, which was initially brought forward in Normal’s 2014 Uptown 2.0 plan in part to address safety and accessibility issues at Uptown Station.

Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said she was “a healthy skeptic and a cautious supporter” of the underpass, and as the council approved an agreement for Phase II and III engineering, she asked that town staff keep members and the community as informed as possible on this “once in a decade” endeavor.

“They are building that into the scope of the project, to do public outreach; that is wonderful. Let’s seize those opportunities as a council. I implore the staff to seize that opportunity to enhance the communication and keep the public engaged in this. It’s so important,” she said.

Council approved a $3,291,586 agreement with WSP USA Inc. However, the town’s share of these phases is estimated at $232,634.31 with remaining cost expected to be covered by grant funding and railroad program funds.

In other business, the council approved a motion to authorize town staff to prepare the 2021 property tax levy ordinance, a measure Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day said is a statutory requirement under Illinois tax code.

The levy is expected to be $13.4 million, an increase of $326,324. However, City Manager Pam Reece said the tax rate is expected to remain the same as the 2020 rate at $1.4697.

Council also approved:

An $89,400 agreement with Scharnett Associates to replace the “Luckey Climber” exhibit at the Children’s Discovery Museum, to be reimbursed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Public Museum Capital Grant program;

An amended site plan for Rivian that includes a 623,000-square-foot addition;

The $37,907 purchase of turf maintenance equipment from Burris Equipment to be used on town athletic fields and golf courses.

