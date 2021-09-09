 Skip to main content
O'Neil Park & Pool meeting set for Sept. 16

BLOOMINGTON — A community open house will be held at the O'Neil Park Gazebo, 1515 W. Chestnut in Bloomington, from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

The public is invited to attend the meeting to give input on future phases of the O'Neil Park & Pool Project as well as learn about Phase 1 work that's underway.

In the event of rain, the meeting will take place in the White Oak Park Community Room at 1514 Cottage Ave. in Bloomington.

