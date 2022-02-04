Normal's National Fitness Campaign partnership ends, citing lack of consensus

NORMAL — Normal will not move forward with the National Fitness Campaign after the town received a letter rescinding its grant.
“We have been informed that there is not a consensus from local officials to participate in the NFC Health Cities Partnership program, and that fundraising may be difficult at this time,” Mitch Meneged, founder and director of the National Fitness Campaign, wrote in a letter dated Feb. 3. “Based on this information, NFC has decided not to proceed further with this program."
The Normal Town Council, on Jan. 4,
approved a resolution to participate in a partnership with the campaign that would result in the installation in a “fitness court” and accept a $25,000 grant.
The parks and recreation department was to work to gain sponsorships to fund the remainder of the cost of the project.
During discussion of the resolution, Trustee Scott Preston asked town staff whether the National Fitness Campaign was a nonprofit organization, to which they said they believed it was but could not immediately confirm.
The resolution passed over two dissenting votes from Trustees Kathleen Lorenz and Stan Nord.
At the meeting that followed
on Jan. 18, Preston and Nord raised concerns related to the council’s understanding of the NFC, which according to its website is a “ social enterprise and consulting firm."
Preston said whether the campaign was nonprofit or for profit affected how he viewed the resolution.
They and Lorenz voted against accepting the meeting minutes from the Jan. 4 meeting. No action was taken related to the NFC agreement because no such items were on the agenda.
In Menaged’s letter, he wrote NFC has enjoyed working with the community and they “hope to be in contact in the future” to help bring a fitness court to Normal.
In a statement, the town said the Feb. 7 council agenda does not include an action item related to the NFC decision because without the partnership and grant, “there is currently nothing for Council to rescind.”
“The Town of Normal believes in investing in quality of life enhancements in our community. However, the time is not right for this project given the current environment. Similar partnerships on efforts such as this may be sought in the future,” according to the town statement.
Reader photos: How Central Illinois is weathering the snowstorm
Wilson
Wilson takes a break from his sprints across his yard in Bloomington's Rollingbrook South neighborhood in this photo taken by Charlotte Petersen.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLIE PETERSEN
Wapella
A squirrel huddles against a tree eating corn in Wapella in this photo provided by Candace Summers.
PHOTO COURTESY OF CANDACE SUMMERS
Sylvester
Sylvester the kitten loves watching the snow in his backyard in this photo provided by Amber Sheppard.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AMBER SHEPPARD
Sunny
From Sandy Matuszak Mosher: "Snow is about 1 Sunny deep! Had to dig him a path!"
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SANDY MATUSZAK MOSHER
Snowy commute
A vehicle is covered in snow in this photo provided by Scott McCoy.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCOTT MCCOY
Snow time
Max, who is 7 months old, enjoys the snow.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHANNON DEWITT
Snow love
Tracks left by Roxi the dog form the shape of a heart in west Bloomington. Photo by Shelli Garland.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHELLI GARLAND
Snow day
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HAYLEY TRENKLE
Snow day
P.J. Hart and his dog Rooster enjoy the snow on Wednesday.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY P.J. HART
Sledding fun
Shelbi and Remi Keppler enjoy the snow in Decatur on Wednesday in this photo provided by P.J. Hart.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY P.J. HART
Shoveling
A young entrepreneur has his first paying job in this photo provided by Pam Greiner Shepard.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM GREINER SHEPARD
Raven
Raven keeps warm in a hoodie while she enjoys the snow. Photo from Brooke Stokes and Cameron Riley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BROOKE STOKES
Playing outside
Outside time
Milo meets flakes.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAYE LANDES STIELOW
Onyx
Onyx is loving his first snow day in this photo from the McGirr family.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NICOLE MCGIRR
Ollie
Ollie the miniature dachshund experiences the snow on Wednesday in this photo provided by Tracey Polson Ragen.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRACEY POLSON RAGEN
Odell
Snow piles up near the Livingston County village of Odell in this photo provided by Becky Coffey.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BECKY COFFEY
Oakley Alexander
Oakley Alexander, an Australian Shepherd/border collie, loves the snow.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JENELLE DAYLENE
Normal snow scene
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DONNA FAULL
Normal
Snow piles up in this photo from north Normal provided by Tina Garner Wertheim.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TINA GARNER WERTHEIM
Normal
Snow piles up in Normal, measured in 9 inches as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, in this photo provided by Shari Craft.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHARI CRAFT
Normal
Snow piles up in this Beacon Hill Court yard in Normal in this photo provided by Chad Buckley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHAD BUCKLEY
Normal
A pair of buddies enjoy the snow in Normal in this photo provided by Kendra Meismer.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KENDRA MEISMER
Mount Zion
Plenty of precaution against the elements in this photo provided by Steve Hittmeier.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY STEVE HITTMEIER
Mount Zion
Snow couldn't dim the smiles in this photo from Mount Zion provided by Steve Hittmeier.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY STEVE HITTMEIER
Minonk
A snowy mailbox in Minonk is shown in this photo provided by Mike McKay.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MIKE MCKAY
Maggie
Maggie the cockapoo approves of the snow day. Photo by Stacie Royse Kennedy.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY STACIE ROYSE KENNEDY
Lunchtime
It'll take a lot more than a winter storm to crash this Bloomington party. Photo provided by Mark Cable.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARK CABLE
Luna
Luna the cat sulks because she isn't allowed to play in the snow. Photo provided by Andrea Ogborn.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANDREA OGBORN
Khaleesi
Khaleesi the dog enjoys the snow in this photo provided by Kimberly Franklin Reinhardt.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KIMBERLY FRANKLIN REINHARDT
Hungry squirrel
Winter weather didn't squash this squirrel's appetite. Photo by Sheryl Sowers Polley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHERYL SOWERS POLLEY
Heyworth
These ducks are loving the snow in Heyworth in this photo provided by Renee Richardson.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE RICHARSON
Gus and Oakley
Gus and Oakley can't get enough of the snow in this photo provided by Nikki Eagler.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKKI EAGLER
Great Pyrenees
A Great Pyrenees is in her element in this photo provided by Candace Thomas.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CANDACE THOMAS
Gibson City
Barb Horsch and her family were working hard to keep their critters fed and watered on their farm south of Gibson City.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARB HORSCH
Flanagan
Lots of squirrels and birds at the feeders in this photo from Flanagan provided by Cathy Montgomery.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CATHY MONTGOMERY
Downs
Kara Markwell, 10, and her dog, Knox couldn't wait to get out in the snow Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY JANA MARKWELL
Downs
Knox Markwell enjoying his first snowfall in this photo provided by Jana Markwell.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY JANA MARKWELL
Decatur fox
Annette Giberson, of the Oak Ridge area, Decatur, provided this photo of a fox.
PHOTO BY PROVIDED BY ANETTE GIBERSON
Decatur
Lots of excitement on the west end of Decatur in this photo provided by Kim Fields.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KIM FIELDS
Decatur
Bri Tyler plays with her dogs, Storm and Luna, at her home near Garver Church Road in Decatur.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BONNIE TYLER
Decatur
Shelbi and Remi Keppler enjoy the snow in Decatur on Wednesday in this photo provided by P.J. Hart.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY P.J. HART
Danvers
Moose the dog explores the freshly fallen snow in Danvers in this photo provided by Sherry Nevius.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHERRY NEVIUS
Coyote
A coyote walks down the street on Pine Ridge Court in Normal on Wednesday morning in this photo taken by Mary Jeckel.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARY JECKEL
Cosmo
Cosmo refuses to come back inside in this photo provided by Sophie Rebert.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SOPHIE REBERT
Clinton
A snowy scene in Clinton is shown in this photo submitted by Jamie Travis.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAMIE TRAVIS
CeCe
CeCe enjoys the snowy view in this photo provided by Sara Schalk Kellum.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARA SCHALK KELLUM
Cardinals
Cardinals are seen in the snow in this photo provided by Nathan Carpenter.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NATHAN CARPENTER
Cardinal
A cardinal brightens up the winter landscape in this photo from Katie Hoffman Lynch.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KATIE HOFFMAN LYNCH
Cameo
Cameo the lab plays in Bloomington.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MICHELE McCOMAS
Brrr
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HOLLY JOHNSON
Boris
Boris is excited for the snow in this photo provided by Amanda Heap Yeakel.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AMANDA HEAP YEAKEL
Bloomington
Snow piles up on the outdoor furniture in a yard near Ewing Park in Bloomington in this photo provided by Kathy Todt.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KATHY TODT
Bloomington
Snow blankets a yard near Ewing Park in Bloomington in this photo provided by Kathy Todt.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KATHY TODT
Bloomington
A view from Bloomington, west of the airport, in this photo provided by Kate Tock.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KATE TOCK
Athena
Athena enjoys the snow in this photo provided by Martina Newport.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARTINA NEWPORT
Archie
Archibald Graham Oloffson, AKA Archie, plays in his backyard winter wonderland, ruler in mouth because he doesn’t care how many inches it snows. This is Archie's first substantial snow. Photo provided by Cathy A Oloffson of Normal.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CATHY A. OLOFFSON
A surprise drift
"A surprise drift when I opened the garage door," says Annette Tamminga, of Bloomington.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANNETTE TAMMINGA
Mathieu Moran
Look nana "I am a snowman" - submitted by Lynda Margerum, Decatur
