Normal's National Fitness Campaign partnership ends, citing lack of consensus

NORMAL — Normal will not move forward with the National Fitness Campaign after the town received a letter rescinding its grant.

“We have been informed that there is not a consensus from local officials to participate in the NFC Health Cities Partnership program, and that fundraising may be difficult at this time,” Mitch Meneged, founder and director of the National Fitness Campaign, wrote in a letter dated Feb. 3. “Based on this information, NFC has decided not to proceed further with this program."

The Normal Town Council, on Jan. 4, approved a resolution to participate in a partnership with the campaign that would result in the installation in a “fitness court” and accept a $25,000 grant.

The parks and recreation department was to work to gain sponsorships to fund the remainder of the cost of the project.

During discussion of the resolution, Trustee Scott Preston asked town staff whether the National Fitness Campaign was a nonprofit organization, to which they said they believed it was but could not immediately confirm.

The resolution passed over two dissenting votes from Trustees Kathleen Lorenz and Stan Nord.

At the meeting that followed on Jan. 18, Preston and Nord raised concerns related to the council’s understanding of the NFC, which according to its website is a “social enterprise and consulting firm."

Preston said whether the campaign was nonprofit or for profit affected how he viewed the resolution.

They and Lorenz voted against accepting the meeting minutes from the Jan. 4 meeting. No action was taken related to the NFC agreement because no such items were on the agenda.

In Menaged’s letter, he wrote NFC has enjoyed working with the community and they “hope to be in contact in the future” to help bring a fitness court to Normal.

In a statement, the town said the Feb. 7 council agenda does not include an action item related to the NFC decision because without the partnership and grant, “there is currently nothing for Council to rescind.”

“The Town of Normal believes in investing in quality of life enhancements in our community. However, the time is not right for this project given the current environment. Similar partnerships on efforts such as this may be sought in the future,” according to the town statement.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.