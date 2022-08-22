Normal's Electoral Board moves forward with rules, timeline for objection on voting referendum

NORMAL — Normal's electoral board took the first steps Monday toward deciding whether a question about overhauling Town Council elections will be placed on the November ballot.

More than 2,000 residents have signed a petition seeking to ask voters whether to replace the council's at-large form of government to one that is district based, similar to the ward system in Bloomington. Before the question is placed on the ballot, however, the electoral board must review a resident's objection to the petition.

"This hearing is a quasijudicial hearing, it's not legislative," said Mayor Chris Koos. "It's about whether the submitted petition is in proper order under the state statutes. It's not about merits of the referendum or whether the town should be divided into wards."

Over 30 residents attended Monday's hearing; most were supporters of the petition, which was filed earlier this month with about 2,200 signatures.

Normal resident Patrick Dullard filed the objection to the petition on Aug. 15. He said the state municipal law for redistricting only applies to villages and not incorporated towns, meaning the petition is invalid.

He also argues that the petition is lacking in signatures to reach the 5% threshold required by the state. It's unclear which signatures Dullard is arguing are not valid.

The signatures were collected by a mix of residents and political figures including town trustee Stan Nord, former mayoral candidate Marc Tiritilli, county board candidate Steve Harsh, former Republican state representative Jim Fisher and Krystle Able, who ran for county board as a Democrat but lost.

The electoral board, comprising Mayor Koos, City Clerk Angie Huonker, and Kevin McCarthy, who could not attend the meeting, recommended individual respondents for both parties.

Dullard will be the respondent representing the objection. Kathy Siracuse was first chosen as a representative for the petition but did not realize that there could not be multiple respondents.

"Somebody has to sign a piece of paper and because I signed it I became the person that they communicate with but in my case, it's not going to be possible," Siracuse said.

It was not clear who Siracuse or others would be recommending as additional respondents but the town's corporation counsel, Brian Day, was present to answer any questions from residents.

The Rev. Rochelle Patterson, pastor of God's Decision Outreach Ministry, said that she came to the meeting to hear more about what was going on with the petition.

"I wanted to ensure that I had a voice in some type of way ... because I know that unless you live in your town or live in a certain neighborhood, you would not really know how that neighborhood is," Patterson said. "So I wear this hood because I'm in the ’hood."

Patterson, who has lived in Normal for 22 years, said she has helped the community with programs such as Operation Hug and has acted as a go-to person whenever someone has an issue or a question that needs to be asked.

"What I do like about this town that I found out, is that we can all work together. It doesn't matter the color of your skin and how much money you have. None of that matters," Patterson said. "What matters is how we can be a part of each other's lives and how we can be effective."

Normal resident Alice Sheetz said although this is her first time taking part in government and she is not familiar with the legal language being used, she wants to be involved to help the town be equally represented by local demographics.

"The referendum is not political, as you can see on some of the signatures that we have obtained there were Democrats and Republicans. This is all about the citizens of Normal so that they can go to someone who can be accountable," Sheetz said. "I am also in the minority. I am an Asian American, I'm a Filipino American to be precise, and I would like to have representation for things that matter to me."

The hearing was recessed until 3 p.m. Aug. 29. The town has until Sept. 1 to file paperwork with the county to get the question on the November ballot.