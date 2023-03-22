NORMAL — The Town of Normal has been nominated for a Smart Cities North America Award for its capital projects system.

International Data Corporation Government Insights, a global provider of market intelligence, announced that Normal is a finalist in the administration category for its GIS-based Community Investment Plan dashboard.

The dashboard was launched in 2021 and is a tool that provides transparency about planned improvements across town, including visual representation and description of capital projects proposed in the coming years.

"The Town of Normal is honored to be recognized for helping residents understand exactly where capital enhancements and improvements are planned,” City Manager Pam Reece stated in a news release. “Several departments, especially Innovations & Technology, created this tool to help residents stay informed about how the Town is working to improve the community.”

The Normal Town Council approved the CIP in January; it will span $175 million across 436 projects from 2023 to 2028.

Projects include the proposed uptown underpass, a new fire station and a range of street, water, sewer and parks improvements.

According to a news release, the IDC Government Insights awards recognize the progress North America municipalities have made in Smart Cities projects, and provide a forum for sharing best practices to help development.

“IDC is impressed with the sophistication of Smart City initiatives successfully implemented across North America. We congratulate finalists on their dedication to employing modern technology to improve the day to day lives of citizens,” statedRuthbea Yesner, vice president of IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies.

Residents can vote online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCNAA_23.

Select "GIS-Based Community Investment Plan Tool – Normal, IL" from the administration category. Voters will be asked to provide their name, address and contact information.

Voting will remain open through March 31 and winners will be honored at the Smart Cities Connect conference May 16-18 in Denver.

