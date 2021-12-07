Normal town staff recommends $9.3 million in COVID relief spending; council approves $13.4 million levy

NORMAL — Normal Town Council will consider how to spend $10.8 million in COVID relief funding next month when budget discussions take the forefront.

Town staff brought $9.3 million worth of recommended uses for the funds allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act to the council Monday night, including $7.5 million on what Trustee Kevin McCarthy called “hard infrastructure.”

That number is based on estimates on recommended projects addressing issues with roads and alleys in the Savannah Green neighborhood, Fort Jesse Road intersections at Landmark and Greenbriar drives, broadband investments along Raab Road and improvements to the Belt Avenue sewer shed in the Maplewood neighborhood.

Before the council meeting Monday night, staff recommended uses for $9,334,000 of the $10,879,133 that has been allocated for Normal to be used toward “projects and investments that provide short-term economic stimulus and have long-term positive economic and community impacts,” City Manager Pam Reece said.

A resident survey conducted in October indicated infrastructure improvement and social support were the top priorities for the 905 respondents.

Under the qualifying category of “public health and economic impacts,” staff recommended a total of $734,000 to be used for COVID-19 testing at the Community Health Care Clinic; additional staff at the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County; resident utility assistance; and behavioral health program support.

Investment in cybersecurity, additional contributions to Connect Transit and road and mobility improvement projects - the Savannah Green and Fort Jesse recommendations - fall under the “revenue loss” category. Town staff recommends using $6.6 million for these projects, which is ARPA’s cap for the town’s revenue loss spending.

The Raab Road and Maplewood recommendations would account for $2 million in the infrastructure category of eligible ARPA fund uses.

Council did not take action on these potential uses but Reece said staff will take their feedback into consideration before bringing recommendations back to council in January.

Approved tax levy

An increased tax levy was approved Monday, aimed at meeting Normal police and fire pension requirements with an expected even tax rate.

The council approved an ordinance authorizing a 2021 property tax levy of $13,381,652 for taxes payable next year.

This is an increase of $326,324 from last year’s levy. The town’s equalized assessed value is estimated at $916,769,477, an increase of 2.5%, resulting in an expected flat tax rate at $1.4597 for 2022.

“We are funding public safety pensions at a higher level because of the impact of changing our mortality table for police pensions and fire pension,” City Manager Pam Reece said, explaining the cause for the higher levy amount.

Amendments to the Illinois Pension Code charge municipalities with funding police and fire pensions at 90% by 2040.

Changes to life-expectancy calculations, or mortality tables, increased pension costs as well. Reece said Normal could not afford to address those changes in one go, instead opting to phase in the increase over two years. That began with last year’s levy.

“Most municipalities in the state of Illinois are struggling with that. That arbitrary number (year) needs to change to help out our taxpayers,” said Trustee Kevin McCarthy. “That action by the Illinois General Assembly would do more to save our taxpayers’ local money and relieve burden to our taxpayers than any other single action that we can do here on this council. … We need some relief here on the local funding level.”

Though public safety pensions are the “primary recipient” of this property tax levy at $7.1 million, Reece noted it also funds the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF), Social Security and Medicare and Normal Public Library operations.

Sales tax rebate

In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve a development agreement with O’Brien Automotive, that grants the business a sales tax rebate on sales tax revenue that exceeds $435,000 per year up to $850,000 over the seven-year agreement period.

Trustee Stan Nord said he was in support of the agreement, especially noting it includes no risk to taxpayer dollars, but wanted to see the town adopt a standard incentive package to offer businesses that are otherwise ineligible for the incentives in the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone.

Mayor Chris Koos objected to Nord’s criticism of the negotiation process, denouncing the council member's claim that without a standard package, “the town’s picking winners and losers.”

“He has a business to run. He has to make the numbers to get the incentive. He has to make the numbers to justify his investment and the sense that he ends up being a winner in this project — it’s because of the work that he did and we’re going to help that for the betterment of our community,” Koos said. “There is no picking of winners and losers in this process.”

The business currently operates O’Brien Mitsubishi and O’Brien Hyundai, but O’Brien intends to expand operations and construct a new facility for Genesis vehicles.

O’Brien plans to expand the building and site of the current Mitsubishi facility at the corner of Fort Jesse Road and Veterans Parkway and convert it into a Hyundai facility.

The current Hyundai facility on Greenbriar Drive then would be used for Mitsubishi sales and service. Ultimately, O’Brien would invest in the construction of a new facility at 302 Landmark Drive, adjacent to the Fort Jesse location, to be used for Genesis sales and service.

In addition to requirements for the rebate, O’Brien must invest a minimum of $7 million in total project costs and is prohibited from relocating any of the brands for the duration of the agreement.

