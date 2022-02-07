Normal Town Council will vote on $2.5 million loan agreement for new fire station

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council will consider on Monday the last bit of financing to go toward the new fire station.

Council will vote on a $2.5 million loan agreement with Busey Bank to help fund the new “Station 2,” which is scheduled to begin construction this fall.

Fire Chief Mick Humer has said the primary purpose of the new facility in the Blackstone Trails area is to improve response times for the east side of town. The response time from the station this will replace, currently located at the corner of College Avenue and Blair Street, is nine minutes.

The typical response time should be no longer than four and a half to six minutes, and this new station will make that possible, Humer said.

The town has budgeted $4.9 million for the construction, with $2.4 million already committed to the project — $1 million from a state grant and $1.4 million in leftover grant funds from the construction of headquarters in 2017, town staff said.

City Manager Pam Reece said in an interview last week, financing the remaining cost makes financial sense, “that way we save our cash and we can actually probably earn more in interest or we can use that cash to reinvest in something else.”

Finance Director Andrew Huhn told The Pantagraph financing this portion of the station’s cost aligns with the town’s practice of financing long-term core public service assets of the town and using cash for projects and other needs that make less sense to finance, like tennis court repairs.

Busey Bank was one of five banks that responded to the town’s request for proposals. According to council documents prepared by town staff, it offered the lowest interest rate at 1.46%, lowest total financing costs at $2,703,939 and an early payoff option without penalty.

At Monday's meeting, the council will also consider approving a $105,362 abatement of the 2021 tax levy for the Shoppes at College Hills, as part of an economic development arrangement that first diverts sales tax revenue to repay bonds administered by the town during the mall’s development in 2004.

At that time the town issued $5.5 million in Special Service Area bonds on behalf of the owners at no liability to the town.

The final property tax levy for M&J Wilkow, the Chicago real estate firm that owns the Shoppes at College Hills, will be $50,309, which is down from $198,707 last year.

Town Communication Director Cathy Oloffson said this routine council action will have no impact on the town’s total property tax rate.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.