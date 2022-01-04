Normal Town Council to consider 'fitness court' installation

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council will begin the year considering a new facility that aligns with a common New Year’s resolution: improving health and fitness.

On Tuesday, council will consider participation in the National Fitness Campaign which includes the installation of a year-round, outdoor “fitness court.”

The campaign works with cities, schools and businesses with the mission to build these outdoor fitness courts “within a 10-minute bike ride of every American,” according to the National Fitness Campaign website.

The fitness court includes a functional fitness circuit training system of full-body exercises designed for adults and accommodates various skills levels and abilities, according to council documents prepared by town staff.

The court costs $140,000 plus installation and preparation costs estimated at $40,000. The National Fitness Campaign awarded the town a $25,000 grant and “will support the town in identifying additional funding sources for sponsorships to offset the cost of the project.”

Town staff said the site preparation and installation would be completed through the town, estimating it would require a budget of $20,000 for materials to be included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

The campaign originally contacted town staff in 2019 but the pandemic and other priorities caused the concept to stall.

Council will vote Tuesday on whether to proceed with the project, accept the grant and seek additional funding.

After funding is identified, the purchase of the fitness court will be brought before the council for approval.

Town staff said it aims to finalize the project by June, begin installation by late summer and conclude in the fall of this year.

In other business, the council will consider a resolution authorizing the town’s participation in a settlement from a national class-action lawsuit over the opioid crisis.

Multiple state and local governments have litigated against several opioid distributors, including McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Janssen’s parent company Johnson & Johnson as a manufacturer.

Normal was not a party in the lawsuit and did not fund the litigation.

The parties in the suit reached a proposed settlement that allows for states and other entities to opt into the settlement agreement to receive funds, totaling up to $26 billion nationwide depending on how many states and municipalities participate.

Illinois could receive an estimated $790 million, and Normal could receive an estimated $281,000 over 18 years. Most of the money must be used for opioid-remediation programs.

The Bloomington City Council voted last month to participate in the settlement and the city could receive an estimated $479,000 over nine years.

