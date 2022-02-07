Normal Town Council OKs $2.5 million loan to finance fire station

NORMAL — A $2.5 million loan was approved Monday night as the final piece in the funding mix for the Normal Fire Department’s new station despite dissent from two council members.

The Normal Town Council approved a loan agreement with Busey Bank at a 1.46% interest rate with an early payoff option to be used for a new "Station 2."

“We believe that because of the very favorable borrowing rates and the terms associated with this borrowing proposal, it makes sense for us to take advantage of this and preserve our cash to reinvest in other things,” City Manager Pam Reece said.

The new station, which has been in the works for more than three years to address long response times for eastside residents, will be built in the Blackstone Trails area and funded in part by grant money, town staff have said.

About $4.9 million is budgeted for the project, which is funded in part by a $1 million state grant and about $1.4 million in leftover grant funds from the construction of the new headquarters that was completed in 2017.

Trustees Scott Preston and Stan Nord voted against the loan agreement, opposing the plan to finance the remaining balance rather than use the town’s existing cash.

Preston said he understands “1.46% is a great interest rate ... and I do definitely see the financial case from that standpoint. However, we are, as the town of Normal, in a position with our surplus and the additional funds that we have that, looking at the finances of the town, if there’s ever a time when we can absolutely afford to pay cash for this and not take on the additional debt of taxpayer money, I mean, this is it.”

He added he did not believe anyone on the council was against moving forward on the fire station as it would “dramatically reduce response times” to the east side of town.

If the loan had not been approved, Reece said town staff would have adjusted the proposed budget and pulled back on some capital projects that were planned, including park updates and improvements, noting the “very robust capital investment plan” that was presented to council in December.

Nord said town staff’s description in the council meeting documents for why a loan was proposed over using cash seemed dishonest and “not being very transparent so I’m not supportive of it.”

“The way that this is written, it’s setting up the pretense that we’re taking the money from the fire station and it’s freeing up cash to be used for other capital projects,” he said.

Before voting in support, Trustee Kathleen Lorenz said taking the loan was an opportunity for the town to make progress on smaller facilities and park projects that “often get put on pause.”

“Year after year we build our capital budget, and it’s roads and it’s the heavy infrastructure, and you get to parks and rec and facilities and you go, ‘Oh, sorry. You didn’t make the cut,’” she said. “We get by and we get by and we get by. Here's an opportunity for us to free up some cash and make up some time to tend to those things that are smaller in nature and are shorter term.”

Trustee Karyn Smith, who also spoke in support of the loan agreement, noted the town expected the 10-year loan agreement to be paid off within three years, as stated in the council documents.

Busey Bank was one of five banks that responded to the town’s request for proposals. According to town staff, it offered the lowest interest rate and lowest total financing costs at $2,703,939, as well as the early payoff option without penalty.

The town is expected to break ground on the new "Station 2" this fall and the station is estimated to be finished by spring 2023, town staff have said.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a code waiver that allows a business expansion to move forward in uptown Normal.

The $950,000 expansion will extend the building that houses Maggie Miley’s Irish Pub into the vacant lot at 128 E. Beaufort St.

The expansion is planned to connect to Maggie Miley’s and include two floors. The front half of the first floor will allow for an additional 1,100-square-foot dining space for Maggie Miley’s, and the back half will hold garage space and an elevator, according to commission documents.

The second floor will have an open-air terrace and outdoor bar at the front with interior space in the back for restrooms and other facility uses. The building owner has indicated the non-residential second-floor spaces will be rented out for events.

The waiver, which was recommended by the Uptown Normal Review Commission, was required because in the building plans, an emergency exit door opens directly onto the sidewalk, a violation of the town’s zoning code.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.