Six candidates — three incumbents and three challengers — are making their case for a spot on the Normal Town Council in Tuesday's election.

Running for three seats up for election are incumbents Kathleen Lorenz, Stan Nord and Karyn Smith, and challengers Andy Byars, Karl Sila and Marc Tiritilli.

Below, the candidates respond in their own words to questions about infrastructure needs, plans for the area known as Uptown South and the long-planned pedestrian underpass at Uptown Station and cannabis dispensaries.

Note: Byars and Smith chose to be interviewed by phone, while the other candidates submitted written responses.

Andy Byars

What are your thoughts on the Uptown South plan and the underpass development?

I'm excited for the Uptown South plan. I think the long-term investment in uptown has been successful. We created a really valuable asset for our community, have a really great community space and economic engine as well. So broadly speaking, I'm really excited for these projects to come to fruition. Obviously, we have to work on the details of working with local developers on exactly what's going to happen on the other side of the tracks, but by and large I'm excited for it.

What are your thoughts on a new cannabis dispensary in Normal?

The High Haven project was a very unique situation where you have a kind of a long-term traffic issue in that area, but I think the town felt, and I agree with that decision, (traffic) needs to be addressed before adding more development or industry to that area. I also think that decision, personally, should be an exception to the rule, which is that we have a zoning code that allows for cannabis dispensaries. Philosophically, I don't view them all that differently from a liquor store. If it meets all the standards of the town, generally speaking, we should approve it and allow it to operate.

What are your thoughts on town infrastructure and conditions of roads?

I think that due to to all the economic growth we've seen in Bloomington-Normal in recent years, it's offered an opportunity to really ramp up and beef up road improvement. We saw that with the budget that was just passed a few weeks back, that the resurfacing budget actually doubled, and I attribute that to us being a growing community with more people, more jobs, business, more revenue. So by and large, I'm excited for the opportunity to increase our investment in our infrastructure and I attribute that to economic growth, which is one of the important reasons why we need to keep growing so we can continue to have new revenue coming in to provide service to people.

Kathleen Lorenz

What are your thoughts on the Uptown South plan and the underpass development?

I will be an advocate for the development of the 8 acres adjacent to the existing Uptown footprint. Early design sessions envision a mix of residential, green space, some commercial (some have envisioned a small grocery), and of course more parking! I have participated in these early visioning sessions primarily as an observer, but I have also been an advocate to correct some of the problem areas of the north side’s design, namely no space for Amtrak drop off/pick up, and improving safe passage for field trip participants visiting the Children’s Discovery Museum.

What are your thoughts on a new cannabis dispensary in Normal?

Given that this is an evolving industry, and our ordinance governing where cannabis businesses can locate — which was first written shortly after the state passed legislation legalizing recreational cannabis — needs to be updated to better align with the evolving state licensing guidelines and public sentiment. We need to do a lot of listening — to our residents and to the prospective business owners.

What are your thoughts on town infrastructure and conditions of roads?

Our sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure investment is $6 million to $10 million annually, and we have over 150 projects programmed in the next five years. The enterprise funds for water and sewer infrastructure are in good financial shape. We also continue to anticipate growth needs to be “shovel ready” with the underground infrastructure. Road maintenance will always be an issue, given our climate, that we must prioritize. I was pleased to vote for over $56 million in transportation projects for roads, sidewalks and bridges, including nearly $4 million programmed over the next two years to overhaul the roads and alleys in Savannah Green neighborhood.

Stan Nord

What are your thoughts on the Uptown South plan and the underpass development?

Uptown has many vacancies, and town-owned properties are rented well under market rates. Some are rented for as low as $1 per year. This shows that the market is not ready for more of the same. Uptown South was proposed as making a political statement by banning natural gas within it. I don’t believe taxpayer dollars should be used to make a political statement on either side.

The underpass is a luxury amenity which has ballooned to the point that town staff refuse to provide current cost estimates. I fear it will cost local taxpayers multiples more than promised.

What are your thoughts on a new cannabis dispensary in Normal?

Cannabis dispensaries are legal within the state of Illinois and Normal. The Town has determined that dispensaries must have a special use permit to operate. As with other special use permits, a dispensary must identify a location that fits within the guidelines and will not be a detriment to the surrounding area.

What are your thoughts on town infrastructure and conditions of roads?

The roads outside of Uptown need more attention. Refilling the same potholes year after year is a temporary fix. The water mains in some areas have aged to the point that some residents intermittently receive brown water. Increased flushing of old water mains has minimized the symptoms, but the pipes continue to degrade, and they need replaced. Overall, I believe that for the past few decades, the priority focus has been to spend on wants and legacy projects. I would like to see a pause in the want spending and catchup on the decades of deferred maintenance of needed infrastructure.

Karl Sila

What are your thoughts on the Uptown South plan and the underpass development?

The underpass is a $30 million boondoggle to save people on an exercise trail 50 extra feet and provide town workers a picnic area and scenery. It ignores the real public safety problem many citizens have voiced: emergency vehicles being blocked when a train is stopped. The town needs to listen rather than blindly (or deafly?) pushing their flawed vision.

The way to determine if Uptown South is viable is to issue revenue bonds, not taxpayer bonds. If investors feel the project is worthwhile, they'll pay to support it rather than leave taxpayers holding the bill for tens of millions again.

What are your thoughts on a new cannabis dispensary in Normal?

Marijuana sales should be approached cautiously, not unlike when Normal first allowed alcohol sales. I expect a similar outcome — most of the naysayers' predictions will prove exaggerations and things will move forward from there. Or perhaps I'm wrong, in which case a slow, cautious approach will limit any negative impacts.

What are your thoughts on town infrastructure and conditions of roads?

Townspeople have complained for years about the deterioration of our roads, but the town instead put money towards pet projects and then paid a consultant to find (gasp) we have declining roads! And even now they're only spending enough to maintain our current level, so they have enough money for their underpass/park and other pet projects.

Likewise with some residents' brown drinking water and basement sewage backups.

We need a council with the compassion to respond to problems and concerns of citizens, not ignore them until political pressure makes them into problems and concerns of council members directly.

Karyn Smith

What are your thoughts on the Uptown South plan and the underpass development?

That's still just in the concept stage, so nothing is set in stone at this point, but it's an idea of when someone wants to develop in that area, these would be the restrictions as far as layout and sizing and preference. So it remains to be seen how it evolves as we get commercial developers looking at this and saying, "Oh yes, I want to be a part of that."

What are your thoughts on a new cannabis dispensary in Normal?

I do understand the concerns of residents about dispensaries because legalizing cannabis is new to Illinois and in Normal. Culturally, it has been slow to get away from what we in the South had called "blue laws" ... I get it that culturally Normal is more conservative on certain matters. However, we have crafted our ordinance to address these dispensaries, but please understand that we did this at a time when the state was limiting the number of licenses and so that was uppermost in our mind as we thought about it ... I think we have to recognize that there's a broader parameter that Normal is dealing with now and that alone will cause us to, I believe, go back and have a broader discussion about what our expectations (are). Having said all that, it has to be understood that the people seeking licenses now are operating under the current ordinance, and that is what we will have to use as our guidance when these come before council.

What are your thoughts on town infrastructure and conditions of roads?

I'm proud of the proactive approach that Normal takes in a lot of its efforts ... During my term on council, the water systems asked for funding for this model that they would create to replicate the water system and evaluate possible pressure points and make decisions about maintenance based on the information that that model could provide. Now with the road, we have the PACER system that quantifies the status of the roads and provides guidance on where our dollars would be most effective. So I think Normal's approach to infrastructure and road maintenance and core services of water and sewer is very sound. And I want to point out, we had doubled what we're spending on road services, but bear in mind, in the words of Erma Bombeck, "It's like stringing beads without a knot on the end." No matter how good of a job you do, we're always going to be battling winters here in Illinois and we have a limited timeframe in which to make repairs.

Marc Tiritilli

What are your thoughts on the Uptown South plan and the underpass development?

I do not support the current plan for Uptown South. It calls for tearing down and replacing a perfectly viable facility at huge expense. It promotes a large anchor building with no defined purpose. It is extravagant and wasteful. The plan invests tens of millions of dollars into government buildings that will not generate any tax revenue or significant economic activity. I support some aspects of the plan for community greenspaces and additional housing, but there are much better ways for this to be accomplished. The underpass is misguided and accomplishes little. Locating it on Linden would provide more benefits.

What are your thoughts on a new cannabis dispensary in Normal?

I am not opposed to a new cannabis dispensary in Normal. I believe the current council has done a poor job in managing the approval process. They have refused a license to people who have met the standards that the council had previously created. The recent applicants were a minority-owned business that would have been an asset to our town. This duplicity of action confuses the business community and makes our council look amateurish. The council needs to honor the rules it set up, or create a clearer set of guidelines. It then needs the integrity to follow those standards.

What are your thoughts on town infrastructure and conditions of roads?

The current administration dismisses the problem. Poor roads in Normal give the entire community a bad look. Prospective developers do not know where our boundaries end, so the reputation of the whole area suffers. College Avenue is an excruciating example where a local nuisance is also a highly visible gateway to the community, and the unfortunate backdrop to one of our most prestigious business partners. More coordination needs to happen with the City of Bloomington and the county to plan projects in ways that can minimize costs, downtime and redundancy. We can do a much better job in this area.

