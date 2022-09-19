Normal Town Council approves almost $4M water main replacement project

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday voted in favor of an almost $4 million water main replacement project along Main Street.

The council unanimously approved the project bid awarded to George Gildner Inc. of Bloomington for $3,942,980. Trustee Stan Nord was absent.

The project will replace older sections of Main Street from Division to Virginia streets and from Beaufort Street to College Avenue where 4,920 feet of substandard cast iron water mains still exists and is negatively affecting residents’ water quality, officials said.

According to council documents, the existing 4- and 8 inches cast iron water mains — which are some of the oldest water mains in town — will be replaced with new 12- and 8-inche ductile iron water mains with new valves, hydrants and water services.

Bids for the project were opened Aug. 30 and the town received two separate bids, including one from Stark Excavating Inc. for $3,960,500.

Although Gildner’s bid was the lowest, the town’s water fund allocated for the main replacements only contains $2,540,000, and to complete the project, a budget adjustment of $1,402,980 will be needed.

Reece said bids came in higher than expected but the town will move forward since a portion of the project is within the Main & Osage Tax Increment Financing District, and the town anticipates approximately $1.9 million could be allocated to the water fund to support this project.

Any funds that are left over will remain in the tax increment financing district and could be used for future project, said City Manager Pamela Reece.

According to council documents, the Illinois Department of Transportation also has a five-year capital plan for road improvement on Main Street, so it is important for the town to proceed with the project before IDOT starts it own.

The project is expected to start in 2023 when materials will be delivered and will go into 2024.

Residents and business could be impacted by the project. Commuters who travel through this section of Main Street may experience delays with one lane of traffic closed in the construction area.

Aside from flaggers on site to temporarily stop traffic for workers to enter and leave the sit, the town is not expecting any full road closures or detours.

Also on Monday, the town council approved an ordinance rezoning acres at the southeast corner of Parkside and Raab roads, where the Lofts at Northend are located.

The 3-arce lot will change from a general business (B-1) to a medium-density multifamily residential (R-3A) designation and would allow for multifamily residential housing or duplexes to be developed.

Approved in 2016, the Lofts at Northend is comprised of 6.14 acres of multifamily residential developments at the southwest corner of Raab Road and Trumbull Avenue, according to council documents.

The property was originally zoned for commercial development and has since remained vacant.

The property is an undeveloped part of the Heartland Community College campus and provides adequate utilities and transportation facilities as well as public services. Constitution Trail is also available east of the property.

Other business during Monday’s meeting includes: Reported to receive and file the town’s expenditures for payment as of Sept. 14;

Approved the final plat for the fourth addition to Blackstone Trails at the northeast corner of Hershey and Shepard roads;

Approved the final plat for the fifth addition to Blackstone Trails at the northeast corner of Hershey and Shepard roads.