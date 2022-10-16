Normal to vote on purchasing two Rivian vehicles

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday will vote on buying two electric vehicles from Rivian to replace fleet vehicles used in town operations.

The town pre-ordered an R1-T pickup truck, which is in line for final production and delivery, and an R1-S SUV that is expected to be delivered in 2023. The town committed a $2,000 refundable deposit to get on Rivian's pre-order list in 2018.

According to council documents, the vehicles will be added to the town's pool of vehicles and available to departments as needed, but coordinated by the city manager's office.

Town trustees will vote to waive the formal bidding process and authorize the city manager to execute the purchasing agreements with Rivian for both vehicles. This line item is part of the omnibus agenda.

It is not clear what trim model each vehicle is, but the R1-T ranges from $73,000 to $105,750 and the R1-S ranges from $78,000 to $100,750 before any additional options, incentives or taxes.

Also on Monday, the council will vote on another ordinance part of the omnibus agenda to accept chemical bids for the Water Treatment Plant.

According to council documents, the town sent bids to 38 bidders and advertised the contract on its website. The town received 16 response by Oct. 11 and expects an overall 15% increase in chemical costs at the usage rates.

Bids are taken for an estimated one-year supply of each chemical to be delivered on an as-needed basis throughout the term of the contract, which runs from this November through October 2023.

The council will be accepting all chemical bids except for chlorine and carbon dioxide. There were no bids submitted for carbon dioxide. Chlorine bids are expected to be rejected because neither vendor submitted a full-year bid, but instead submitted three-month bids.

Town staff will solicit new bids from existing vendors to maintain a supply of chlorine and carbon dioxide. It is expected that the overall chemical cost will see a 20% increase once both chemicals are figured into the total costs.

There will be a 6 p.m. tour of the Water Treatment Plant before the council meeting.

Other business for Monday’s meeting includes:

Reporting to receive and file the town’s expenditures for payment as of Oct. 12;

Waiving the formal bid process and accepting a quote from Utility Service Co. Inc. for the purchase and installation of internal storage tank mixers into three of the elevated tanks at the water department;

Waiving the formal bid process and awarding a contract to Game Time and Cunningham Associates Inc. for the purchase of a modular playground unit and surfacing for East Detention Park for $53,898.77, and an associated budget adjustment.

The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.